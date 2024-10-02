Copyright group seeks cooperative solutions for music at gyms

Korea Music Copyright Association (KOMCA), the largest music copyright management organization in the country, plans to prioritize raising copyright awareness through active promotion, rather than taking legal action against gym owners not compliant with the copyright music regulation.

KOMCA Chair Chu Ga-yeoul recently visited 11 centers across the country responsible for collecting music copyright fees from gyms, collecting on-site complaints.

“Creating an environment where copyright holders and users can thrive together is crucial. Improving copyright awareness through communication, rather than legal action, should be our primary focus. The association will continue to collaborate closely with gym owners to establish a fair system for collecting and distributing copyright fees,” said Chu in a press release on Wednesday.

KOMCA plans to implement measures to resolve copyright disputes and complaints from the gym industry.

Currently, of the approximately 15,500 registered gyms nationwide, only about 7,800 have paid copyright fees at least once, indicating that slightly more than half are compliant with the copyright music regulation amended in 2018 that requires businesses to pay copyright fees to KOMCA for using copyrighted music.

KOMCA collects these fees based on regulations approved by the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism.

KOMCA added that many gym owners are still not aware of their obligation to pay copyright fees, leading to the unauthorized use of music. "This not only complicates the collection and distribution of essential copyright fees for creators but also results in an increasing number of legal disputes and complaints related to copyright infringement.”

Many of those who have not paid are small gym owners who often run their businesses alone and are unaware of their obligations.

“I got a call from the police saying that I was sued for playing copyrighted music in my gym without paying a copyright fee to KOMCA. In the end, I had to pay a fine for it. I did not know that I had to pay the fee on the day I opened my business,” a gym owner wrote on an online community site for small business owners.

“About a week after I opened my gym in Yangcheon-gu, Seoul, an official from KOMCA came to my gym asking me to sign up to pay a regular music copyright fee if I wanted to use copyrighted music,” said another gym owner on an online forum for gym owners.

The general ignorance of the regulation has led to legal disputes between gym owners and KOMCA regarding copyright infringement.

The copyright music regulation states that those who run a gym bigger than 50 square meters are subject to paying regular music copyright fees.

If they play copyrighted music without doing so, they can face a five-year sentence or a fine of up to 50 million won ($37,875).

To address these issues and promote a mutually beneficial relationship between copyright holders and users, KOMCA is exploring reform initiatives.

“We are currently discussing reform measures with the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism to alleviate the challenges gym owners face due to copyright law violations. We plan to immediately halt legal actions, such as lawsuits, and prioritize proactive promotional activities aimed at improving copyright awareness,” said KOMCA.

“Copyright fees are vital for the livelihoods of creators. We look forward to continuing the dialogue to find sustainable paths that benefit both the music and fitness industries,” said Chu.