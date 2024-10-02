[Today’s K-pop] Stray Kids to release 2nd LP in Japan next month

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Stray Kids are set to roll out their second full-length album in Japan “Giant” on Nov. 13, label JYP Entertainment said Tuesday. The eight-member act debuted in Japan in March 2020 with the best-of album “SKZ2020” and has put out three mini albums, two physical singles and a full-length album. Their latest EP, “Social Path (feat. LiSA)/ Super Bowl - Japanese ver.,” from September last year swept all Oricon charts -- daily, weekly, weekly combined and monthly album rankings – and became the group's first million-selling Japanese album. Meanwhile, the bandmates returned from Los Angeles Tuesday after filming a performance for the American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Specia. The group was the second K-pop act to be invited to perform after BTS. On Saturday, Stray Kids resumed their “dominATE” tour in Singapore and are slated to perform in Melbourne, Australia on Oct. 19. BTS’ Jimin logs 10-week stay on Billboard’s Hot 100

Jimin of BTS extended his stay on Billboard’s Hot 100 for a tenth week straight with the solo single “Who” sitting at No. 30 on the chart dated Oct. 5. “Who” is the lead single from his second solo EP “Muse” which ranked No. 91 on Billboard 200, climbing up four rungs from the previous week. The hip-hop R&B tune peaked at No. 12 on the main singles chart and has spent ten weeks on the UK’s Official Top Singles Chart as well. It is the longest streak for the artist on the British chart as a solo act. The song claimed the No. 3 spot on Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global Chart last week while the EP ranked No. 8 on the albums chart. “Who” garnered 600 million streams on Spotify as of September, hitting the mark in 66 days, a record for this year. NewJeans tops 300m Spotify streams with ‘NewJeans’

NewJeans surpassed 300 million streams on Spotify with its namesake single, said agency Ador Tuesday citing the platform. “NewJeans” is the prologue track from its second EP “Get Up” and was dropped ahead of the full release in July last year along with two singles. It is the group’s sixth song to reach the milestone, following “OMG,” “Ditto,” “Hype Boy,” “Attention” and “Super Shy.” The group of five has amassed over 5.2 billion plays on the platform so far. Meanwhile, “Super Shy” was named one of “The 100 Best Songs of the 2020s So Far” by the American music publication Pitchfork. The single ranked No. 13 on the list published Sunday in the US and was the only K-pop entry. Mamamoo’s Moonbyul to tour North America

