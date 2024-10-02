Zyx Technology eyes SE Asia expansion with cutting-edge design software

A Zyx Technology booth is pictured at the AW Vietnam 2024 held in Ho Chi Minh, Vietnam from Sept. 24-26. (Zyx Technology)

South Korean design software developer Zyx Technology unveiled its latest products at Automation World Vietnam 2024 held in Ho Chi Minh City, in an effort to expand its business in Southeast Asia, the company said Wednesday.

At the event, Zyx Technology introduced its flagship products: its general-purpose design software ZyxCAD, the AI-powered Works and Zyx Designer, and its GIS based Smart Construction Platform. These advanced tools are designed to improve design efficiency and support smart construction management.

“We see great potential for ZyxCAD in Vietnam’s rapidly evolving market,” said Bruno Lee, executive director of Zyx Technology. “Our plan is to establish a local branch in Vietnam, which will serve as a hub for expanding into other Southeast Asian countries, including Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore.”

AW Vietnam 2024 is a leading manufacturing innovation expo in Asia, attracting over 7,500 exhibitors and 750,000 buyers from around the world. The event featured various programs, including the Manufacturing Innovation Summit, one-on-one buyer meetings and site visits.

This year’s event attracted heightened attention with the presence of Vietnamese Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh and other business and political circles.

The company also organized interactive demonstrations and giveaways, allowing attendees to experience the software firsthand and enhancing brand recognition and credibility within the Vietnamese market.

In addition, Zyx Technology was featured in a televised interview with Ho Chi Minh City’s HTV, further raising its profile in the region.

ZyxCAD, in particular, gained attention for its stability, optimized memory usage, multi-CPU capabilities and user-friendly interface -- qualities that have earned it a positive reputation as a Korean-made software.