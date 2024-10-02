Define Seoul 2024 to explore simplicity in design

An installation view of "Maehwa into the Bloom" by Giopato & Coombe in 2022 (Giopato & Coombe, Define Seoul)

The second edition of Define Seoul, a design and art fair launched by Art Busan, will expand its scale with special exhibitions and more participating galleries in October in the hip Seoul neighborhood of Seongsu-dong.

The design art fair was inaugurated last year as an art fair for collectors that integrates fine art and design. The second edition under the theme of “The Meaning of Simplicity: Attitude Towards life in a Rational Era" is curated by designer Yang Teo, who also curated the first edition.

Kicking off on Oct. 30 with a VIP preview, the five-day art fair will be held at S-Factory as the main venue and Y173 for satellite exhibitions. The second edition of the fair will focus on the concept of simplicity at a time when people are consumed with competition and superficiality, according to the organizer.

This year, 40 designer brands and galleries from both home and abroad are participating at this year's Define Seoul, an increase of more than 50 percent from last year.

Participating galleries include German gallery Galerie Zink, Thai design gallery Yoomoota, Italian design studio Giopato & Coombes and Cheyul, a Korean gallery known for contemporary furniture as well as craft with a touch of contemporary design.