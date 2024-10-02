Herald chairman becomes head of lay Jogye Buddhist group

Jung Won-ju (right), chairman of Herald Corp. and Daewoo E&C, and the Ven. Jinwoo, president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism, pose for a photo at a ceremony inaugurating Jung as president of the Lay Buddhist Association at Jogyesa in Seoul on Wednesday. (Park Hae-mook/The Korea Herald)

Herald Corp. Chairman Jung Won-ju was inaugurated as the president of the Lay Buddhist Association at a ceremony held Wednesday at Jogyesa in Seoul.

Some 200 people attended the ceremony held at the main hall, Daeungjeon, of Jogyesa, Jogye’s headquarters.

Jung’s inauguration comes as the sect is stepping up efforts to promote its style of meditation, called “seon,” to win over both the domestic public and international followers.

Jung echoed the sentiment.

“Seon has powered the way for the spiritual world in a society that is heavily digitized and relies on artificial intelligence. It has now taken on its own form of culture, reaching beyond the religious realm and helping bridge the gap between generations,” Jung said in his speech as the new president of the Lay Buddhist Association.

The priority now, Jung noted, is to bolster a network of Buddhists to build momentum.

“We’re all in the middle of resolving conflict and division for world peace with seon front and center,” Jung added. “Spreading the movement and empowering each lay Jogye Buddhist to contribute to the mission is what I intend to achieve,” he said.

The push for seon gained renewed importance in September 2022, when the Ven. Jinwoo took office as president of the Jogye Order of Korean Buddhism.

A meditation retreat held Saturday at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul as part of the five-day Seon Meditation Summit, which ran nationwide over the weekend, drew some 35,000 people. At the event, Jinwoo led eight other seon practitioners, including five from overseas, in a five-minute open seon demonstration.

Practicing seon -- staying vigilant against recurring emotions and thoughts -- could help find real peace of mind, Jinwoo said at the time, warning of worsening suffering prompted by wars and climate change.

“I have no doubt that Korean Buddhism could play a big role in bringing peace of mind to the pained Korean people as it has done over the past centuries,” Jung said in a speech Saturday representing some 25,000 Buddhists at the square.

At the Wednesday ceremony, Jung, also chairman of Daewoo E&C, stressed projects for public good would be given just as much priority. “Making the world a place where people can laugh and be happy is a task for all Buddhists,” Jung said.

Jung officially began his four-year term a day earlier on Tuesday. He may serve for another term after his current term ends on Sept. 30, 2028.

“This year is a fresh start for all of us,” Jung said of his association, now in its 70th year. “We have to muster our determination.”