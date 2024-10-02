Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine

    Psy's touch or new trend in music? P Nation’s solo stars lose their shine
  2. 2

    Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt

    Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack attempt
  3. 3

    Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes

    Seoul to hold grand military parade on Tuesday, disrupting major city routes
  4. 4

    81-year-old model awarded ‘best dressed’ in Miss Universe Korea

    81-year-old model awarded ‘best dressed’ in Miss Universe Korea
  5. 5

    Shut up and dance

    Shut up and dance
  1. 6

    Seoul mayor suggests shift in immigration policy

    Seoul mayor suggests shift in immigration policy
  2. 7

    NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit

    NewJeans fans corner Hybe amid PR backlash, looming National Assembly audit
  3. 8

    'Smart pill'? ADHD treatment prescriptions spike this year

    'Smart pill'? ADHD treatment prescriptions spike this year
  4. 9

    [KH Explains] Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears

    [KH Explains] Korea pursues ‘fire-free’ batteries amid EV fears
  5. 10

    Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center

    Israel targets Palestinian group in first strike on Beirut center
지나쌤

[Photo News] Back in black

By Korea Herald

Published : Oct. 2, 2024 - 14:13

    • Link copied

Genesis, a luxury brand under Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group, announced the launch of the GV80 Black and GV Coupe Black on Wednesday. Marking the brand's second series of black editions following the G90 high-end sedan, the premium sport utility vehicle solely focuses on black, even in the details, for both the exterior and interior designs. The new vehicles will be on display at the Busan International Film Festival from Wednesday to Oct. 11. (Hyundai Motor Group)

More from Headlines