[Photo News] Back in black

Genesis, a luxury brand under Korean auto giant Hyundai Motor Group, announced the launch of the GV80 Black and GV Coupe Black on Wednesday. Marking the brand's second series of black editions following the G90 high-end sedan, the premium sport utility vehicle solely focuses on black, even in the details, for both the exterior and interior designs. The new vehicles will be on display at the Busan International Film Festival from Wednesday to Oct. 11. (Hyundai Motor Group)