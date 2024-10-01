Korean Air wins US awards for best first, business class cabins

Korean Air announced Tuesday that it has topped the 2024 USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards in the business and first class category for the second year in a row.

The airline also placed second for best in-flight food for the second consecutive year, while its cabin crew ranking improved from sixth to fourth place.

The USA Today 10 Best Readers’ Choice Awards honors top performers across a range of categories. Nominees are selected by a panel of experts, with the final winners chosen by USA Today readers.

Celebrating its 55th anniversary, Korean Air has earned recognition from industry professionals and passengers alike. This year, the airline introduced its upgraded Prestige Suites 2.0, which offer enhanced privacy, fully reclinable seats and an improved in-flight entertainment system.

In addition to enhancing its premium cabin services, Korean Air has expanded its in-flight meal offerings. The airline launched Korean-style vegan meals last year. Its wine selection has also been curated by world-renowned sommelier Marc Almert, further refining the in-flight dining experience.

The latest recognition adds to Korean Air’s growing list of accolades. Earlier this year, the airline was ranked the world’s second-best in Airline Rating’s 2024 Airline Excellence Awards and won Best Airline Onboard Menu for its first class cabins at Global Traveler’s 2024 Leisure and Lifestyle Travel Awards.

“Korean Air remains committed to providing exceptional service and a superior passenger experience as we continue to serve 111 cities across 39 countries,” a company representative said.