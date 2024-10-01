Home

[Graphic News] Mobile phone spam hits record high

By Nam Kyung-don

Published : Oct. 2, 2024 - 08:00

Mobile phone spam in South Korea reached a record high through August, despite ongoing government efforts to curb unwanted messages and advertisements, parliamentary data showed.

From January to August, 280.4 million spam messages and calls were reported or detected by the Korea Internet & Security Agency, up 68 percent from the same period last year, according to the data submitted to the National Assembly by KISA.

This year’s figure through August already represent 95 percent of the total spam messages and calls reported in all of 2023, which amounted to 295.5 million.

The amount of spam in the period of January to August has surged prodigiously in recent years, climbing from 27.7 million messages in 2022 to 167 million in 2023 and 280.4 million in 2024.

In response, South Korean authorities have introduced measures since early this year to tackle the rise in spam, including stricter guidelines for sending mass text messages. (Yonhap)

