[KH Explains] Hanwha Aerospace vies for Chunmoo export to Norway

Hanwha Aerospace's multiple rocket launch system Chunmoo is displayed at the Eurosatory defense show in Paris in June. (Hanwha Aerospace)

Hanwha Aerospace is looking to export Chunmoo, the self-developed multiple rocket launch system, to Norway as the Korean defense firm pins hopes on expanding its market presence in Europe.

Hanwha Aerospace showcased a life-sized Chunmoo for the first time in Europe at the Eurosatory defense show in Paris in June this year, emphasizing the company’s willingness to secure more clients in the region beyond Poland.

Defense industry experts say weapons system manufacturers do not exhibit actual-sized products at defense shows unless they strongly believe that there is a certain level of interest from participating countries at the offline event, or potential buyers, and they have a good chance of advancing their sales pitch for the products on display.

To increase the chances of clinching European contracts, Hanwha Aerospace signed a memorandum of understanding with Norway’s Kongsberg Defense & Aerospace at the Eurosatory defense exhibition.

The two sides agreed to strengthen the two companies’ cooperation in delivering high-performing combat solutions for land domain platforms. They also stated that the partnership will work together to offer defense solutions, such as the Chunmoo system, in their respective home markets in South Korea and Norway.

“Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace is a globally recognized company providing top-quality equipment and services,” said Lee Boo-hwan, president of Hanwha Aerospace Europe.

“We are therefore particularly pleased to further develop our existing cooperation, and through this partnership, we will be developing the most advanced, cutting-edge solutions together. The agreement signed today is further proof of Hanwha Aerospace's growing commitment in Europe.”

Adding another European name to the list of Chunmoo users, which consists of Poland, the United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia and South Korea, is expected to increase the feasibility of Hanwha’s plan to operate a “Chunmoo user club.”

Hanwha currently runs a “K9 self-propelled howitzer user club” that gathers the nine countries operating the Korea-developed weapons system to share their know-how such as tactical operations in certain situations, maintenance and repair as well as combat exercise.

According to the Norwegian Defence Materiel Agency’s future acquisition plan for the country’s defense sector through 2030, Norway aims to acquire long-range precision weapon systems for the Army with estimated costs of between 1.5 billion kroner ($144 million) and 2.5 billion kroner. The acquisition is scheduled from 2026 to 2029.

Hanwha’s Chunmoo and US Lockheed Martin’s High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems, also known as HIMARS, have been frequently brought up in the talks for the leading candidates for the Norwegian military's planned arms procurement.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency announced in August that the State Department approved a possible foreign military sale of 16 HIMARS to Norway in a deal potentially worth up to $580 billion as the deal would include other weapons systems.

According to the US-based Defense News citing a spokesperson for the Norwegian Defense Material Agency, however, Norway has not made a decision on buying HIMARS and the information request was part of a pre-procurement as the country looks at the options it has. In other words, it was just an inquiry about the purchase of Lockheed Martin’s multiple rocket launchers from Norway and the US government only gave the green light to sell the weapons system.

A source familiar with the Norwegian Defense Ministry’s long-range precision weapon system procurement plans said the European country has not decided on how to carry out the purchase as it could be in a government-to-government deal or a government-to-business contract through open bidding.

The Norwegian Defense Material Agency has not responded to The Korea Herald’s inquiry about the process of the procurement.

“We will definitely enter the bidding (should Norway) decide to do so,” said a Hanwha Aerospace official.

“Norway is already operating our K9 (self-propelled howitzers). So they have a relationship with us. We can continue to cooperate in the long term.”

Norway received 24 K9 self-propelled howitzers and six K-10 ammunition resupply vehicles from the Korean defense firm in a $180 million deal signed between the two sides in December 2017. Norway announced in November 2022 worth that it ordered four more K9 self-propelled howitzers and eight additional K10 ammunition resupply vehicles from Hanwha.

A longtime defense industry expert who requested anonymity stressed that the Korean government should be the one leading the dialogue on weapons system export.

“If the contract is secured through in the form of a (government-to-government) deal, it can guarantee the export as (Seoul) could play the role of a supporting negotiator in the middle,” said the expert.