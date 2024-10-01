[Herald Review] One of Netflix's most expensive Korean originals returns, but at what cost?

"Gyeongseong Creature," one of Netflix's most costly Korean original productions with a reported budget of 70 billion won ($53 million), initially generated excitement for its star-studded cast and its creative depiction of the Japanese colonial era: in which Koreans were subjected to brutal experiments that transformed them into monstrous beings.

However, the series faced widespread criticism upon its release in December.

Critics objected to the series' sluggish, sloppy narrative, its limited use of monsters despite the title "Gyeongseong Creature," and even political concerns regarding its negative portrayal of Korean independence fighters.

In response to the criticisms, director Jung Dong-yoon revealed during a press conference on Sept. 25 that he had ultimately made the decision to re-edit the second season to incorporate audience feedback.

"By the time the first season was released, the editing for the second season had already been completed. (However), I watched the public's reactions ... and I felt it was important to take full responsibility and asked to edit the series again," said Jung.