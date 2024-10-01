Most Popular
[Herald Review] One of Netflix's most expensive Korean originals returns, but at what cost?By Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Oct. 1, 2024 - 17:35
"Gyeongseong Creature," one of Netflix's most costly Korean original productions with a reported budget of 70 billion won ($53 million), initially generated excitement for its star-studded cast and its creative depiction of the Japanese colonial era: in which Koreans were subjected to brutal experiments that transformed them into monstrous beings.
However, the series faced widespread criticism upon its release in December.
Critics objected to the series' sluggish, sloppy narrative, its limited use of monsters despite the title "Gyeongseong Creature," and even political concerns regarding its negative portrayal of Korean independence fighters.
In response to the criticisms, director Jung Dong-yoon revealed during a press conference on Sept. 25 that he had ultimately made the decision to re-edit the second season to incorporate audience feedback.
"By the time the first season was released, the editing for the second season had already been completed. (However), I watched the public's reactions ... and I felt it was important to take full responsibility and asked to edit the series again," said Jung.
Perhaps due to the re-edits, the new season, released on Friday and set 79 years after the first, offers a faster pace and more excitement than its predecessor."
"Gyeongseong Creature Season 2" plunges straight into the main plot, moving swiftly without lengthy background exposition, resulting in a more engaging viewing experience.
Additionally, the series is a visual spectacle filled with action, in contrast to the first season's more subdued approach and fewer action sequences.
Notably, scenes featuring numerous creatures, along with adrenaline-fueled moments showcasing Captain Kuroko -- who is out to hunt and kill part-monster, part-humans such as Ho-jae and Chae-ok -- battle Ho-jae, make the second season of "Gyeongseong Creature" a thrilling watch.
However, the series is not without its flaws.
Season 2 leaves several major questions unanswered, which include the whereabouts of Chae-ok's monster and the nature of the relationship between Seung-jo and Ho-jae, creating a sense of incompleteness.
Moreover, one of the significant flaws lies in how its central message is conveyed.
The series aims to explore the lingering horrors of the Japanese colonial era and their effects on contemporary Korea. However, these themes are presented overly directly through the characters' dialogue, resulting in jarring passages of dialogue that sit awkwardly in the narrative.
In conclusion, although season 2 sought to address audience concerns by improving upon the slow pacing of the previous season, it may have compromised essential details in its emphasis on action and rapid development, while its core message shoehorned in, rather than naturally coming through in the story.
For those who are interested in exploring the "Gyeongseong Creature" series themselves, all seasons are available for streaming on Netflix.
