Yoon warns North Korea against nuclear attack on Armed Forces Day

President Yoon Suk Yeol (right) waves to a crowd during the Arms Forces Day ceremony held at Seoul Air Base on Tuesday. On his left is Minister of National Defense, Kim Yong-hyun. (Yonhap)

President Yoon Suk Yeol said the North Korean regime will face destruction should it attempt a nuclear attack, in remarks delivered at the Armed Forces Day ceremony at Seoul Air Base on Tuesday.

“If North Korea ever tries to use a nuclear weapon, it will be met with a decisive and overwhelming response from our armed forces and alliance with the US. And that will be the day its regime ends,” he said.

The president said the kind of peace that depends on the good intentions of the enemy was a “mere mirage.” “The only way to secure peace is to enhance our strength,” he added.

He said South Korea’s alliance with the US has been upgraded to a “nuclear-based alliance” by the Washington Declaration signed by himself and US President Joe Biden in April last year.

“Our government will build on the solid South Korea-US alliance to further strengthen the security cooperation of South Korea, the US and Japan,” he said.

Yoon noted that since the 1950-53 Korean War, South Korea has grown its military power to become a major exporter of arms globally.

“We have walked the path of freedom, prosperity and peace. North Korea, on the other hand, insists on continuing down the path of regression,” he said.

He called North Korea’s launches of garbage balloons “despicable provocations.” From May, North Korea has periodically flown thousands of balloons carrying garbage toward the South, with the latest occasion being last week.

Yoon criticized North Korean leader Kim Jong-un for declaring the two Koreas separate, saying his regime has “gone so far as to reject reunification.”

He called out North Korea’s arms trade with Russia as being “illegal” and “in violation of international norms.”