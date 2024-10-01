Yena's new single ‘Nemo Nemo' presents clever metaphor for love

Yena pose for a photo during the press conference held at Gangnam-gu, Seoul, Monday. (Kwon Min-seo/The Korea Herald)

Yena is back with her third single album, “Nemo Nemo,” eight months after releasing “Good Morning” in January.

The title Nemo Nemo, derived from the Korean word for "square," serves as a metaphor for love’s complex emotions.

“Everyone defines or expresses love differently, and this album represents that feeling using a square as a metaphor,” Yena said during a press conference held in Gangnam-gu, Seoul, on Monday.

The title track, also called “Nemo Nemo,” is an electronic dance song with playful and quirky lyrics.

“When you're in love, there are good times, but you can also hurt each other, get upset, and show sharp edges. The song expresses these moments by comparing them to the sharp corners of a square,” the singer said.

Yena said the album's sound was inspired by the music she loved listening to in the past.

“I wanted to bring back the emotions I felt from songs by groups like T-ara, After School, and Orange Caramel. The title track carries that nostalgic feel but in my own style.”

Block B member and producer Zico contributed to the lyrics for the title track. Yena recalled how he stepped in to help when she struggled with the words.

“Zico is a friend of my older brother. I loved the melody of the title track, but I couldn’t find the right lyrics. That’s when I asked Zico for help, and he quickly came up with witty lyrics,” she said.

Yena emphasized the importance of enjoying the moment.

“When I’m onstage, the most important thing is that I should be happy. The audience can feel that energy, so I must truly enjoy the performance. I hope that energy becomes my signature and my genre. I want to continue singing with genuine happiness, just like I am now,” she said with a big smile.

Yena rose to fame as a member of Iz*One, a project group formed through Mnet's audition program “Produce 48” in 2018. After the group disbanded in April 2021, she launched her solo career with her debut EP “Smiley” in January 2022.