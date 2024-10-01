[English Cafe] 10/4 (금)

Pack of robot dogs

로봇개 무리

On the 25th, robotic dogs and other unmanned combat equipment are on the move during a media day rehearsal before the 76th Armed Forces Day, at Seoul Airport in Seongnam, Gyeonggi Province. Quadrupedal “robotic dogs” are receiving attention for their potential use as future automated unmanned combat equipment, attracting significant interest from militaries around the world. (Yonhap)

25일 경기도 성남시 서울공항에서 열린 제76주년 국군의 날 미디어데이 리허설에서 로봇개를 포함한 무인전투체계 장비들이 이동하고 있다. 사족보행형 “로봇개”들은 미래의 자동화 된 무인전투 장비로서의 가능성을 주목받으며 세계의 각 군대에서 많은 관심을 두고 있다. (연합)