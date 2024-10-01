Exports extend gains to 12th straight month in Sept. on robust chip demand

Shipping containers are stacked at a port in the southeastern city of Busan. (Getty Images)

South Korea's exports extended on-year gains to the 12th straight month in September, data showed Tuesday, on the back of robust shipments of chips.

Outbound shipments rose 7.5 percent on-year to $58.7 billion last month, according to data compiled by the Ministry of Trade, Industry and Energy.

Imports added 2.2 percent on-year to $52.1 billion, resulting in a trade surplus of $6.66 billion. South Korea has been maintaining a trade surplus for 16 consecutive months.

By sector, exports of semiconductors moved up 37.1 percent to $13.6 billion, maintaining an on-year growth for 11 consecutive months.

Outbound shipments of automobiles also gained 4.9 percent to $5.5 billion, marking the highest amount for any September.

By destination, exports to China, South Korea's top trading partner, increased 6.3 percent to $11.7 billion.

Shipments to the United States also rose 3.4 percent to $10.4 billion, the highest for any September as well.

"The government plans to thoroughly address export-related risks, considering geopolitical uncertainties in the Middle East and the strike at ports on the US eastern coast," Industry Minister Ahn Duk-geun said in a statement.

"In case of a contingency, the government will operate a special monitoring team with the private sector to minimize the negative fallout on exports," Ahn added.

Outbound shipments decreased 7.4 percent on-year in 2023 amid the sluggish performance of chips coupled with global economic uncertainties. (Yonhap)