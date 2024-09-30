Wellness Seoul 2024 to highlight healthier, balanced living

Spending quality time for physical and mental well-being has become a mantra for people living in today’s fast-paced world.

To promote a healthier and more balanced lifestyle, Herald Media Group, publisher of The Korea Herald, is launching its inaugural Wellness Seoul 2024 with support from the Seoul Metropolitan Government.

Wellness Seoul 2024 aims to unite people from all walks of life in a shared celebration of healthier living and overall wellness, welcoming anyone seeking relaxation and rejuvenation.

Running from 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. on Oct. 6 in the Sebitseom Banpo Hangang Park area, Seoul, the event offers a full day of activities focused on promoting physical, mental and social well-being.

At the heart of the event is the Slow Tortoise Marathon with Pets, a unique marathon that invites participants to walk or jog leisurely with their pets along the Han River. With over 300 pets expected to join, the event will be led by marathoner Lee Bong-ju, who will set a relaxed pace, encouraging participants to focus on enjoying the moment and strengthening the bond with their pets, rather than chasing records.

For those seeking relaxation through musical entertainment, the Wellness Seoul Concert will be a major highlight. Held in the evening, the concert will feature individual performances by soprano Kim So-hyun and her husband, musical actor Son Jun-ho, alongside British pop-opera star Paul Potts and virtuoso guitarist Jang Ha-eun. The Mostly Philharmonic Orchestra, a 50-piece ensemble, will also perform.

Children will have a dedicated space at the event with the Balance Bike Race with Yamaha Motor. This race allows kids aged 3 to 5 to race on pedal-less bicycles, encouraging them to develop balance and coordination. Meanwhile, parents can participate in yoga sessions offered throughout the day. Led by Mulawear, a leading activewear brand, these yoga classes provide an opportunity to stretch, breathe and find inner calm, all set against the beautiful backdrop of the Han River.

In addition to these main events, Wellness Seoul 2024 will feature a range of interactive booths where attendees can explore wellness-themed games, face painting and other activities. These booths are designed to make wellness accessible to everyone, offering fun and educational experiences that engage both the mind and body.

For more information, contact the organizing committee at wellness2024@gmail.com or visit the website at https://wellness.heraldcorp.com.