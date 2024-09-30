Home

The Korea Herald

Latest news

Most Popular

  1. 1

    Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax

    Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax
  2. 2

    Immigration policy must go beyond labor supply: experts

    Immigration policy must go beyond labor supply: experts
  3. 3

    ‘Korea crossed the line too far’ disgraced singer’s lawyer cries foul after 3rd visa denial

    ‘Korea crossed the line too far’ disgraced singer’s lawyer cries foul after 3rd visa denial
  4. 4

    S. Korea to showcase Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile on Armed Forces Day ceremony for 1st time

    S. Korea to showcase Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile on Armed Forces Day ceremony for 1st time
  5. 5

    Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's Hezbollah penetration

    Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's Hezbollah penetration
  1. 6

    Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies

    Park Zi-a, the actor who played 'The Glory' heroine's mother, dies
  2. 7

    Korean American documentary ‘Free Chol Soo Lee' wins Emmy

    Korean American documentary ‘Free Chol Soo Lee' wins Emmy
  3. 8

    KMA chief under pressure after surveyed doctors refuse to back him

    KMA chief under pressure after surveyed doctors refuse to back him
  4. 9

    Meditation brings calm to Gwanghwamun

    Meditation brings calm to Gwanghwamun
  5. 10

    KT and Microsoft to develop AI models for Korea

    KT and Microsoft to develop AI models for Korea
지나쌤

Man accused of faking subway theft to evade debt repayment

By Ahn Sung-mi

Published : Sept. 30, 2024 - 17:31

    • Link copied

A man is cutting his own bag with a razor blade to fake subway theft (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency) A man is cutting his own bag with a razor blade to fake subway theft (Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency)

A man in his 20s was found to have made a false report claiming he was pickpocketed on the subway to delay repaying a debt, police said Sunday.

The Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency said they referred the case to the prosecution on Sept. 8, charging the man with obstruction of justice.

On June 27, the man called police and falsely reported that his bag had been slashed on the subway and 7 million won ($5,365) in cash had been stolen.

However, police later discovered through surveillance footage that the man had bought a razor blade at a convenience store and deliberately cut his own bag.

A police investigation revealed the man was attempting to delay repaying a 4.5 million won debt he owed to an acquaintance. The man even made the police report in front of the creditor after faking the theft.

Police said the man gave false statements and misled the investigation, forcing authorities to review 16 days’ worth of surveillance footage, diverting valuable police resources.

Authorities warned that filing false reports may result in criminal charges and can harm citizens who are in genuine need of police assistance during emergencies.

More from Headlines