[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa to drop new single next week

(Credit: Lloud Company) (Credit: Lloud Company)

Lisa of Blackpink surprised fans by unveiling her upcoming solo single onstage at the Global Citizen Festival in New York on Sunday. She hit the stage at Central Park to headline the charity event with Post Malone and Doja Cat, performing her solo repertoire from "Lalisa" and "Money" to "Rockstar" and "New Woman." Also included in the list was “Moonlit Floor,” which will be rolled out Oct. 4, sampling Sixpence None the Richer’s 1997 hit song “Kiss Me.” The lyrics included the phrase “green-eyed French boy got me trippin',” which spawned another bout of speculation about her relationship with Frederic Arnault, the fourth child of French billionaire Bernard Arnault. Meanwhile, she is set to perform at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show on Oct. 15. From Nov. 11, the artist will host a fan meetup tour across Asia, according to a local media report last week. Itzy floats teaser for 9th EP

(Credit: JYP Entertainment) (Credit: JYP Entertainment)

Itzy uploaded a teaser video for its ninth EP “Gold” on Monday, declaring “Our World Is Still Different.” The five members each show their colors in the trailer: Yeji makes dolls, Ryujin enjoys Christmas in summer, Lia shops for shoes and Chaeryeong builds a miniature world while Yuna tries acting. The mini album will consist of 11 tracks and will be fronted by two main tracks – “Gold” and “Imaginary Friend” – a first for the group. One of the B-side tracks, “Five,” was partially unveiled in the group’s reality show earlier this month. The EP is due out on Oct. 15, about nine months after Itzy's previous EP, and the quintet will host a livestream to count down to the album's release. On Nov. 2, it will host a fan meetup in Seoul. BTS’ Jungkook logs record streak on Billboard’s Global 200

(Credit: Big Hit Music) (Credit: Big Hit Music)

Jungkook of BTS is spending his 62nd consecutive week on Billboard’s Global 200 with the solo single “Seven (feat. Latto).” It is the longest streak for an Asian solo singer and the single ranked No. 80 on the chart dated Sept. 28. It has also charted on the Global 200 excl. the US for the same length of time, sitting at No. 45. “Seven” stayed atop the two charts for seven and nine weeks straight, respectively, earning the artist the title of the first Asian act to top both charts at the same time for seven weeks in a row. He is also the first solo singer to have ever placed three songs atop both charts simultaneously. “Seven” notched the No. 1 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 and stayed on the main songs chart for 15 weeks. With the single, he has amassed 1 billion streams on Spotify. Omega X to release 2nd EP in Japan

(Credit: IPQ Entertainment) (Credit: IPQ Entertainment)