Kakao to unveil Nvidia partnership at conference next month

South Korean IT giant Kakao will unveil its new artificial intelligence service Kanana at the upcoming developers conference next month, the company said Monday.

Holding the annual event dubbed "if kakaoAI 2024" from Oct. 22-24, the company will also announce its AI partnership with Nvidia, the leading graphic processor unit maker, Kakao said.

On the first day of the event, Kakao CEO Chung Shin-a will deliver a keynote speech on Kakao's AI road map and Chief AI Officer Lee Sang-ho will introduce Kanana X, the company's new AI service.

On the second day, Kakao Chief Technology Officer Jung Gue-don will present the company's transition to an "AI native company," while Kim Byung-hak leading the Kanana Alpha team will deliver his keynote speech on Kakao's generative AI model.

Ty McKercher, vice president of worldwide developer relations at Nvidia, will participate as a special speaker to present the company's partnership in Kakao's Kanana service, and their joint efforts on developing an AI ecosystem, the IT giant said.

On the final day, the chief technology officers from Kakao and its affiliates will gather for a panel discussion to introduce their respective AI technologies and share their insights, the company said.

Half of about 94 sessions prepared will be on AI technology, and the rest will cover diverse topics of data, cloud, back end and mobile, the company said.

An exhibition space will also open for visitors to explore not only Kakao's AI technologies and services, but also self-driving cars, robot delivery service Bring, cloud services and AI-based productivity tools developed by Kakao affiliates, the company added.

"Participants will be able to see the future of AI technology that Kakao promotes at this year's if kakao conference, and we will continue to make investment to secure leadership in AI technology," a Kakao official said.

"We will continue to actively share our technologies and the know-how our developers have, and contribute to the development of the IT industry."