Air mobility leaders to convene in Dubai next week

Global leaders in advanced air mobility are heading to Dubai for the fifth edition of the Airtaxi World Congress, slated to take place at the Grand Hyatt Dubai Conference & Exhibition Center from October 7-10.

The next-generation clean air mobility event is expected to gather about 1,000 major players in the AAM sector such as airlines, airports, original equipment manufacturers, startups, investors and regulators. This year’s event participants include the US Federal Aviation Administration, JetSetgo, Rolls-Royce and Volocopter.

The ATWC 2024 will provide one-on-one meetings, exhibitions, live flight demonstrations and roundtable discussions for regulators. There will be a comprehensive summit program featuring renowned experts covering topics including “Airports of Tomorrow: Pioneering AAM Integration,” “Regional Air Mobility versus Urban Air Mobility” and “US, China, UK and Portugal Markets.”

“Not since US deregulation in the 1980s and the ushering in of innovative regional aircraft and airlines have we seen such excitement in air transportation,” said Airtaxi World Congress president Mike Howarth.

“In many ways, this is Back to the Future, with the same reasons and requirements for regional, point-to-point air travel, but this time, powered by vertical-lift technology, autonomy, AI and hybrid-electric propulsion. Observers have called this the third age of aviation, which is an excellent descriptor.”