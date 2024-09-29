Media regulator notes 'significant progress' in talks with Telegram over handling of deepfakes

The South Korean state telecommunications watchdog on Sunday noted "significant progress" in its recent talks with Telegram over the handling of deepfake content on the encrypted messaging app.

The Korea Communications Standards Commission added that its chairman, Ryu Hee-lim, is scheduled to announce the results of those talks with Telegram on Monday.

"We met with Telegram's top security officer and others in a third country on Friday and Saturday," a KCSC official said. "There was some significant progress, and our chairman will announce that himself."

Per industry sources, Telegram offered to promptly remove all illegal content, including those related to deepfakes, drugs and gambling, upon a request by the KCSC, and that it also recognized the need to cooperate with South Korean police and other agencies.

Amid a surge in deepfake videos, Telegram opened a hotline with the KCSC earlier this month to better respond to such content on its platform. Telegram has since removed dozens of explicit materials and notified the KCSC immediately.