Hyundai Steel's Hcore Store evolves to boost B2C sales

A user navigates Hyundai Steel's e-commerce platform, Hcore Store, which specializes in selling steel products for construction, offering features like real-time inventory tracking, auctions and algorithm-based price matching services. (Hyundai Steel)

South Korean steelmaker Hyundai Steel is seeking to beef up its online sales capabilities through Hcore Store, the company’s e-commerce platform dedicated to steel products for construction, by diversifying offerings and introducing services to enhance customer convenience on the platform.

Launched in July 2023, Hcore Store initially focused on promoting Hyundai Steel’s earthquake-resistant building material brand, Hcore. The platform began with core construction materials like rebar, sections and pipes, but has since expanded to include hot-rolled and cold-rolled steel.

Hcore Store quickly established itself in the market by responding to customer feedback and launching various marketing initiatives, the company said. The platform also features an algorithm-based price-matching service, visualized regional product availability, and detailed price information for relevant products.

Hyundai Steel said this initiative reflects the company’s efforts to diversify its business-to-business model by expanding into a business-to-customer approach. To support this shift, Hyundai Steel also operates Hcore Solution, a collaborative initiative with small and medium-sized enterprises to develop practical technologies for construction projects. These efforts include optimizing structural design and using low-carbon materials to align with global carbon dioxide reduction goals.

In the first half of this year, Hyundai Steel partnered with CJ Logistics in a bid to further streamline its logistics and customer service. This partnership integrates CJ Logistics’ freight dispatch system with Hcore Store, allowing real-time tracking of steel inventory across the country. Customers can now monitor delivery statuses, access freight costs more easily, and benefit from the automatic linking of delivery and receipt information.

Additionally, in August, Hyundai Steel also teamed up with KB Kookmin Card to launch a corporate card exclusive to Hcore Store members, aimed at providing greater payment flexibility for customers.

Looking ahead, Hyundai Steel said it plans to enhance Hcore Store further by expanding its product range and improving service quality through customer feedback. The company also aims to strengthen its ties with the construction sector by participating in industry events and promoting broader collaboration.

“Hyundai Steel aims to provide a differentiated steel purchasing experience by offering more customer-centric services and will continue to focus on building lasting partnerships within the construction sector,” a Hyundai Steel official said.