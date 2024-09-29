LG Energy Solution seeks top talent at battery event

LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung (center) interacts with participants at the company's Battery Tech Conference at LG Science Park in western Seoul on Friday. (LG Energy Solution)

LG Energy Solution continues to put efforts into gathering top battery talents as the company looks for future leaders in the industry by hosting recruitment events.

According to the battery maker Sunday, it held a Battery Tech Conference, or BTC, the company’s annual offline recruitment event, at LG Science Park in western Seoul on Friday.

The last BTC took place in New York in May this year, gathering some 40 master’s and doctoral candidates from top-ranked schools in the US including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cornell University and Princeton University.

LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung participated in both of the recruitment events in Seoul and New York, highlighting the company’s strong willingness to secure talents who can take the helm of the battery industry in the future.

“LG Energy Solution is a leading company in the battery industry and is the best company where you can achieve performance-oriented goals and dreams,” said Kim.

“Let’s create a new page in the future history together. We will provide our utmost support so that you can maximize your potential.”

Besides the CEO, other high-ranking officials including the chief technology officer, chief happiness officer and chief digital officer attended the BTC to lure the young talents.

According to LG Energy Solution, about 30 students with either a master’s or doctorate degree from the country’s major universities were invited to the event.

The students were able to not only have a conversation with the company leadership but also talk to ordinary employees and their experiences at the firm. LG Energy Solution also explained the company’s visions and strategies such as the research and development of next-generation battery technology to the students to underline its growth potential.

LG Energy Solution quoted one of the students as saying, “I surely learned about LG Energy Solution’s technological advantage through the introduction of the various research and distinguished portfolio.”

An LG Energy Solution official noted that BTC participants had expressed high level of satisfaction and a high employment rate, adding that the company will keep trying numerous ways to secure the best talent.

LG Energy Solution has won the Best Workplace in Korea award given by the Ministry of Employment and Labor for two straight years. It was also selected as the sole winner of the Good Company to Work award given by the GPTW in the country’s battery sector last year.