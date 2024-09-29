Most Popular
-
1
Seoul should engage Kim Jong-un’s elites for change, ex-North Korean diplomat says
-
2
Thousands rally in Seoul to call for Yoon's resignation
-
3
Most teen sex offenders get away with slap on wrist
-
4
Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah is killed in Beirut strike, Israel's military says
-
5
FM champions multilateralism, stresses S. Korea's vision as 'global pivotal state'
-
6
Suicide attempts spike among youth in Korea
-
7
[Weekender] How Seongsu, once an industrial zone, has become ‘Seoul’s Brooklyn’
-
8
Delta Air Lines to launch new Incheon-Salt Lake City route in June next year
-
9
4 in 10 illegal aliens entered S. Korea without visas last year: data
-
10
S. Korea to showcase Hyunmoo-5 ballistic missile on Armed Forces Day ceremony for 1st time
LG Energy Solution seeks top talent at battery event
Korean battery maker continues to hold recruitment events in search of new human resourcesBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Sept. 29, 2024 - 15:14
LG Energy Solution continues to put efforts into gathering top battery talents as the company looks for future leaders in the industry by hosting recruitment events.
According to the battery maker Sunday, it held a Battery Tech Conference, or BTC, the company’s annual offline recruitment event, at LG Science Park in western Seoul on Friday.
The last BTC took place in New York in May this year, gathering some 40 master’s and doctoral candidates from top-ranked schools in the US including Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cornell University and Princeton University.
LG Energy Solution CEO Kim Dong-myung participated in both of the recruitment events in Seoul and New York, highlighting the company’s strong willingness to secure talents who can take the helm of the battery industry in the future.
“LG Energy Solution is a leading company in the battery industry and is the best company where you can achieve performance-oriented goals and dreams,” said Kim.
“Let’s create a new page in the future history together. We will provide our utmost support so that you can maximize your potential.”
Besides the CEO, other high-ranking officials including the chief technology officer, chief happiness officer and chief digital officer attended the BTC to lure the young talents.
According to LG Energy Solution, about 30 students with either a master’s or doctorate degree from the country’s major universities were invited to the event.
The students were able to not only have a conversation with the company leadership but also talk to ordinary employees and their experiences at the firm. LG Energy Solution also explained the company’s visions and strategies such as the research and development of next-generation battery technology to the students to underline its growth potential.
LG Energy Solution quoted one of the students as saying, “I surely learned about LG Energy Solution’s technological advantage through the introduction of the various research and distinguished portfolio.”
An LG Energy Solution official noted that BTC participants had expressed high level of satisfaction and a high employment rate, adding that the company will keep trying numerous ways to secure the best talent.
LG Energy Solution has won the Best Workplace in Korea award given by the Ministry of Employment and Labor for two straight years. It was also selected as the sole winner of the Good Company to Work award given by the GPTW in the country’s battery sector last year.
More from Headlines
-
Opposition mulls delay of financial investment income tax
-
Nasrallah's killing reveals depth of Israel's Hezbollah penetration
-
Amid deadlock, rift emerges in Korean Medical Association