Sales start for Hyundai E&C's Hillstate in Daejeon

Hyundai Engineering & Construction has started sales for its latest residential complex Hillstate Gayang The Wise with easy access to transportation and abundant living infrastructure in Daejeon, the firm said Sunday.

The high-rise complex in Dong-gu district consists of three 49-story towers with four underground levels, offering 358 units ranging from 84 to 155 square meters.

The planned Dongbu Station on Daejeon Metro Line 2, the complex is poised to become a prime residential area once the tram line opens. Major roads like Dongseo-daero and Hanbat-daero provide easy access to key locations such as Dunsan-dong, the national research university KAIST and the Daedeok Innopolis, while the nearby Daejeon IC ensures smooth travel to other regions.

Residents can benefit from a variety of nearby amenities, from hypermarkets to movie theaters, including Emart, Shinsegae Style Market, and CGV, as well as educational facilities like Gayang Elementary and Middle Schools. A brand new public library in East Daejeon is also set to open in December 2024, adding to the area’s growing infrastructure.

Hyundai E&C anticipates significant growth in the area, supported by large-scale developments such as the Daejeon Station Area Complex District 2 and Daejeon Mega Chungcheong Square. The ongoing construction of Metro Line 2 is expected to further stimulate regional development.

Inside the new Hillstate, residents can enjoy amenities including a fitness center, golf practice range, sauna, day care, and community cafe. Designed for contemporary living, the complex offers 1.71 parking spaces per unit, including options for electric vehicle charging.

Smart home features such as Hi-OT and Voice Home systems provide convenient control of lighting and heating, while Hillstate’s unique stainless steel plumbing and HEPA filtration systems ensure a clean and healthy living environment.

With ceiling heights of up to 2.5 meters and three-sided balcony designs, the firm expects the units to offer a spacious and comfortable living experience.