Delta Air Lines to launch new Incheon-Salt Lake City route in June next year

Delta Air Lines Network Planning Senior Vice President Joe Esposito speaks to reporters during a press conference held at the Delta Air Lines' headquarters in Atlanta, US, on Thursday. (Joint Press Corps)

ATLANTA – Delta Air Lines is launching a new route between Incheon and Salt Lake City in June next year to become the only route connecting Asia and the US city. While flight schedules and operating hours are yet to be finalized, the new route is set to operate seven times a week.

During a press conference at Delta Air Lines' headquarters in Atlanta on Thursday, Joe Esposito, the airline's senior vice president of network planning, expressed his excitement about the upcoming launch. He expressed confidence that the new route would serve as both a tourist route and a means for passengers to enhance transfer connections to cities across the US.

"Salt Lake City serves as one of Delta Air Lines' key hubs in the US, alongside Atlanta, Detroit and Minneapolis. Its proximity to Utah's national parks and stunning natural landscapes makes it an attractive destination for tourists," Esposito said at the conference. "We are fully committed to welcoming our Korean passengers, who will have the chance to explore Salt Lake City and its beautiful surroundings while enjoying our premium services throughout their journey."

Salt Lake City offers an extensive network of 84 US domestic routes as well as connections to Mexico and Canada. The A350-900, with a capacity of 275 seats, will be used for the new service to Incheon.

Delta Air Lines operates 35 weekly flights and five daily flights from Incheon Airport. With the addition of the Salt Lake City route in the summer of 2025, Delta's total will rise to 42 weekly flights and six daily, according to Incheon Airport.

The new route will be the only direct route that connects Asia and Salt Lake City, the capital city of the US state of Utah, after Japan's Narita-Salt Lake City route only operated briefly between 2009 and 2011.

Known for its stunning natural landscapes, Salt Lake City is surrounded by the Rocky Mountains and five national parks. It also hosts renowned cultural events, such as winter sports competitions and the Sundance Film Festival.

Additionally, Utah’s Silicon Slopes, which commonly refers to the area between Salt Lake City and Provo, is home to major IT companies like Adobe, eBay and Oracle, indicating greater potential for business passenger demand between the two countries.