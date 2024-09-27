GS, LlamaIndex host seminar on AI innovation

Pierre-Loic Doulcet, founding engineer of LlamaIndex, gives a speech at the GS Tower in Yeoksam-dong, southern Seoul, Thursday. (GS Group)

South Korean energy, retail and construction giant GS Group said Friday it hosted its GenAI Connect Day workshop at its Yeoksam headquarters to share global trends in artificial intelligence.

The event was jointly organized with LlamaIndex, a San Francisco-based company specializing in AI services for large language model applications. In Silicon Valley, LlamaIndex is acknowledged as one of the key innovators in the generative AI industry.

Pierre-Loic Doulcet, founding engineer of LlamaIndex, and Heo Hoon, technical lead of AI search engine start-up Liner, participated in the event as speakers. GS opened this previously exclusive session to the public, allowing 70 external engineers to exchange their work experiences with LLM technology.

GS Group’s open innovation community, 5pen 2nnovation GS, aims to create opportunities where global AI engineers can share how to make effective use of large language models. At the workshop, 5pen 2nnovation introduced its no-code generative AI platform, designed to help nonprogrammers develop their own program.

The workshop has been unveiled worldwide on DeepLearning.AI, an educational platform founded by Dr. Andrew Ng from Stanford University. Dr. Ng has led a series of AI meetup programs called Pie&AI, which attracts around 70,000 participants from 50 countries. GenAI Connect Day became the first Korean event recognized as a Pie&AI program.

“We showed our passion and skills in AI while connecting with the global community. We will continue our efforts to create similar opportunities,” said Kang Byeong-jin, a machine learning engineer at GS.