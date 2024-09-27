GS, LlamaIndex host seminar on AI innovation

Most Popular
-
1
NewJeans has few options after Ador rejects group's request to reinstate Min Hee-jin as CEO
-
2
Seoul, Tokyo reboot joint maritime resource talks after 40-year freeze
-
3
Host of Miss Korea apologizes for 'inappropriate question' about deepfake
-
4
Korea to face another massive shortfall in tax revenue
-
5
Global drama stars gather for 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards
-
6
SK hynix outpaces Samsung, Micron with more powerful AI chips
-
7
[Contribution] Turkmenistan celebrates the 33rd anniversary of its Independence
-
8
Power of nostalgia brings K-pop legends back together
-
9
North Korea unveiling uranium enrichment site a US election-conscious move: NIS
-
10
[Photo news] Faker Mercedes
GS, LlamaIndex host seminar on AI innovationBy Park Min-ha
Published : Sept. 27, 2024 - 16:47
South Korean energy, retail and construction giant GS Group said Friday it hosted its GenAI Connect Day workshop at its Yeoksam headquarters to share global trends in artificial intelligence.
The event was jointly organized with LlamaIndex, a San Francisco-based company specializing in AI services for large language model applications. In Silicon Valley, LlamaIndex is acknowledged as one of the key innovators in the generative AI industry.
Pierre-Loic Doulcet, founding engineer of LlamaIndex, and Heo Hoon, technical lead of AI search engine start-up Liner, participated in the event as speakers. GS opened this previously exclusive session to the public, allowing 70 external engineers to exchange their work experiences with LLM technology.
GS Group’s open innovation community, 5pen 2nnovation GS, aims to create opportunities where global AI engineers can share how to make effective use of large language models. At the workshop, 5pen 2nnovation introduced its no-code generative AI platform, designed to help nonprogrammers develop their own program.
The workshop has been unveiled worldwide on DeepLearning.AI, an educational platform founded by Dr. Andrew Ng from Stanford University. Dr. Ng has led a series of AI meetup programs called Pie&AI, which attracts around 70,000 participants from 50 countries. GenAI Connect Day became the first Korean event recognized as a Pie&AI program.
“We showed our passion and skills in AI while connecting with the global community. We will continue our efforts to create similar opportunities,” said Kang Byeong-jin, a machine learning engineer at GS.
More from Headlines
-
Seoul, Tokyo reboot joint maritime resource talks after 40-year freeze
-
Korea to face another massive shortfall in tax revenue
-
Korea Inc. to invest W65tr in AI in 4 years