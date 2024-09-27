LG Energy Solution wins battery quality award in China, beating CATL, BYD

Cho Young-yong (right), head of cylindrical battery quality management at LG Energy Solution Nanjing, and Liu Feng, deputy secretary general of China's National Monitoring and Management Platform for New Energy Vehicles and associate professor at Beijing University of Technology, pose at the 2024 China Automotive Quality Research Awards ceremony in Beijing on Tuesday. (LG Energy Solution)

LG Energy Solution has been recognized in China for delivering the most high-quality electric vehicle batteries by the 2024 China Automotive Quality Research Awards, surpassing local manufacturers CATL and BYD in this category.

The award ceremony, held in Beijing on Tuesday, was organized by Chinese automotive media platform CheZhiWang and Car Research Consulting Beijing, a Chinese automotive think tank established in 2017. The awards were based on consumer surveys, evaluating 128 vehicle models from 51 brands across several categories, including battery quality, powertrains, and new energy technologies like electric vehicles, hybrids, and autonomous driving systems.

LG Energy Solution was awarded first place in the battery quality category, which was based on consumer feedback regarding product quality and user dissatisfaction scores. This category highlights companies that have successfully addressed real-world quality concerns raised by end-users.

In addition to LG Energy Solution's win in the battery category, BYD and Huawei were recognized for their powertrain technologies while BYD, Geely, Nio and Chery Automobile were honored in the new energy category.

"Winning first place for battery quality in China, especially over such well-established local companies, is a big deal for us. It’s a clear sign that our hard work on quality management and customer focus is really making a difference," an LG Energy Solution official said.

LG Energy Solution continues to trail CATL in terms of global market share. In 2023, CATL held a commanding 36.8 percent share of the global electric vehicle battery market, while LG Energy Solution accounted for approximately 13.6 percent. CATL has maintained its lead since 2018, driven by its rapid growth and strong sales both in China and internationally.