[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Rose cinches deal with Atlantic Records

Rose of Blackpink signed with Atlantic Records for her upcoming solo music, her agency The Black Label said Friday. The Warner Music affiliate is home to several artists including Bruno Mars, Cold Play and Ed Sheeran. To celebrate her deal, the American label sent her a huge bouquet of red roses with a note saying: “Welcome to the family!” She rolled out the solo single “R” in March 2021 as the second member of the group to have a solo album. The album sold over 280,000 copies on its release day, surpassing the first-week sales record for a K-pop female soloist in one day. The main track “On The Ground” hit Billboard’s Hot 100 at No. 70, the highest spot for a K-pop female singer at the time, while the accompanying music video logged 41.6 million views on YouTube in one day and earned the Guinness World Record for most viewed music video in 24 hours by a solo K-pop artist. BTS Jungkook goes platinum in Japan with ‘Seven’

Jungkook of BTS was certified platinum with his solo single “Seven (feat. Latto) - Explicit Ver.,” the Recording Industry Association of Japan announced Friday. This is the third time the artist earned the certification in streaming on his own, after the “Clean” version of the song and “Euphoria,” from the 2018 compilation album “Love Yourself: Answer.’” Meanwhile, both “Seven” and “Standing Next To You” amassed 900 million streams on Spotify, making his first solo album “Golden” the first-ever album from an Asian singer to have more than one song to reach the milestone. “Golden” debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 2 and stayed on the main albums chart for 24 weeks straight, a record for an Asian soloist. “Seven” landed atop Billboard’s Hot 100 and enjoyed a 15-week stay. It broke records on Spotify hitting 1.1 billion streams. Seventeen to open pop-up store in Seoul

A pop-up store for Seventeen will open in Seoul from Oct. 5-11 to mark the release of the group's 12th EP and world tour, agency Pledis Entertainment announced Friday. For the temporary event titled “Carat Station Seoul,” it has teamed up with Spotify. The streaming platform previously unveiled a playlist for the upcoming “Right Here" tour which has garnered over 5 billion plays. The store will be themed after a subway station and will use the band’s signature colors rose quartz and serenity, with the light pink blending into the calming sky blue. Visitors will experience interactive content and a photo zone that teases the band’s tour. The 13-member act’s mini-album “Spill The Feels” is due out on Oct. 14. On Oct. 12-13, it will kick off the tour with a concert in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province. Winner’s Lee Seunghoon to host solo fan concert

