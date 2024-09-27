Posco’s volunteer program fosters spirit of sharing

South Korean steel giant Posco Group said Friday that it hosted two work camps for university students in North Gyeongsang Province and South Jeolla Province from July to August.

The company annually recruits university students for its volunteer group, called Beyond. This year, 50 students from 40 Korean universities worked in various voluntary activities to address environmental and social issues.

In July, the volunteers planted 400 magnolia seedlings at Baekdudaegan National Arboretum, creating the third Beyond Forest. Posco has supported domestic ecosystems for three years by cultivating indigenous honey plants and building bird nests in forests.

The team also organized activities to support the social interaction and physical development of children with disabilities. Its members set up booths and sports programs, envisioning an inclusive society where people with and without disabilities live together.

In August, the participants prepared side dishes for underprivileged seniors in Gwangyang, South Jeolla Province. Some students made Braille menu boards and business cards for people with visual impairments. Others crafted upcycled items, such as effective microorganism soil balls, used to improve water quality, and plastic toothpaste squeezers.

Posco Gwangyang Steelworks has helped the volunteers join 14 "talent donation programs," including working at a food truck, painting murals and giving foot massages. They also had opportunities to get advice from steelworks employees who were former Beyond volunteers.

“I am happy to have my summer holiday filled with meaningful experiences I would not have been able to enjoy on my own,” said a volunteer.

Even after the semester began, students have been supporting local events, such as green marathons and multicultural festivals. They will continue their efforts to uncover environmental and social issues and contemplate proper solutions.

Next January, Posco will resume its global volunteer activities in Cilegon, Indonesia, after a five-year pause due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The Beyond team will assist with the company’s climate action initiatives, including construction, education and cultural projects.