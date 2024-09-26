Digital tour card has Yeongdong energized with young travelers

YEONGDONG, North Chungcheong Province -- Travelers choosing to explore Korea outside the Greater Seoul area -- consisting of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province -- often head to well-known tourist destinations such as Busan, Daegu, Gyeongju and Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.

Small counties and towns, like Yeongdong, a county located in the southern part of North Chungcheong Province, do not typically make it to the list of must-visits.

However, the introduction of the Digital Tour ID Card -- a Korea Tourism Organization project aimed at promoting domestic tourism beyond Seoul -- in May 2023 has turned Yeongdong into one of the exciting travel spots on people's radar. The Digital Tour ID Card offers discounts on accommodation, transportation and cultural programs in 34 small cities and counties.

“Our county has been implementing the digital tour card since May this year, becoming one of the latest counties to offer Digital Tour ID Card benefits. And Yeongdong recorded the highest rate of digital tour card usage among the 19 local governments that took part in the digital tourism project,” Kim Young-hwan, a Yeongdong official working in the tourism department, told The Korea Herald on Sept. 20.

The county, widely known for gugak, or traditional Korean music, and seasonal fruit ranging from peaches, grapes and apples to pears and persimmons -- was unfamiliar even to young Koreans.

Recognizing the problem, the county spent many years creating tourism products to lure travelers and give them more than enough reason to spend a night there.

“We did not want the visitors to simply pass by Yeongdong for one or two hours. The idea of them to make staycation at the county was essential. In addition to the new quality hotel and the Illite Golf and Resort, we needed other attractions to win tourists' heart,” the official explained.

The Rainbow Healing Center, a wellness-themed building near Yeongdong Train Station, is poised to become the county’s top travel site.

Ranging from the child-friendly zone to other relaxing spots, the Rainbow Healing Center is attracting young couples and friends, especially from Daejeon and Sejong -- two big cities close to Yeongdong -- on weekends.