Digital tour card has Yeongdong energized with young travelers

Digital tour card has Yeongdong energized with young travelersBy Lee Si-jin
Published : Sept. 28, 2024 - 16:00
YEONGDONG, North Chungcheong Province -- Travelers choosing to explore Korea outside the Greater Seoul area -- consisting of Seoul, Incheon and Gyeonggi Province -- often head to well-known tourist destinations such as Busan, Daegu, Gyeongju and Jeonju, North Jeolla Province.
Small counties and towns, like Yeongdong, a county located in the southern part of North Chungcheong Province, do not typically make it to the list of must-visits.
However, the introduction of the Digital Tour ID Card -- a Korea Tourism Organization project aimed at promoting domestic tourism beyond Seoul -- in May 2023 has turned Yeongdong into one of the exciting travel spots on people's radar. The Digital Tour ID Card offers discounts on accommodation, transportation and cultural programs in 34 small cities and counties.
“Our county has been implementing the digital tour card since May this year, becoming one of the latest counties to offer Digital Tour ID Card benefits. And Yeongdong recorded the highest rate of digital tour card usage among the 19 local governments that took part in the digital tourism project,” Kim Young-hwan, a Yeongdong official working in the tourism department, told The Korea Herald on Sept. 20.
The county, widely known for gugak, or traditional Korean music, and seasonal fruit ranging from peaches, grapes and apples to pears and persimmons -- was unfamiliar even to young Koreans.
Recognizing the problem, the county spent many years creating tourism products to lure travelers and give them more than enough reason to spend a night there.
“We did not want the visitors to simply pass by Yeongdong for one or two hours. The idea of them to make staycation at the county was essential. In addition to the new quality hotel and the Illite Golf and Resort, we needed other attractions to win tourists' heart,” the official explained.
The Rainbow Healing Center, a wellness-themed building near Yeongdong Train Station, is poised to become the county’s top travel site.
Ranging from the child-friendly zone to other relaxing spots, the Rainbow Healing Center is attracting young couples and friends, especially from Daejeon and Sejong -- two big cities close to Yeongdong -- on weekends.
The digital tour card allows the holder to enjoy a gastronomic journey at 22 Yeongdong-based cafes, bakery, markets and restaurants at lower prices.
The top draw, however, is the winery visit, according to the tourism official.
Yeongdong -- widely known as the county of grapes -- is home to some 30 wineries, about one-third of all wineries in South Korea.
Sinabro Winery, among many other wineries, greatly benefited from the digital tour card service.
“I thought that this type of discount promotion was always for the elderly, but I was really surprised with how many young tourists came to our winery after the county launched the Digital Tour ID Card. Most of our guests are in their 20s and 30s. There are many young families as well,” said Sinabro Winery owner Lee Sung-ok.
Visitors can participate in wine tasting or try their hand at making wine, vin chaud or sangria, or enjoy a 15-minute wine foot bath.
Lee shared that the winery experience has captured the attention of domestic visitors as well as foreign wine lovers wishing to get a glimpse into the world of Korean wine.
“Individual Yeongdong-based wineries offer different experience. Sinabro presents some hands-on activities, while others take the guests to the vineyards, present relaxing wine tasting session with music and more. But, Sinabro is the most popular wine-themed attraction,” the Yeongdong tourism official told The Korea Herald.
“For those who wish to learn more about Korean wine, visiting Yeongdong Wine Tunnel might be a great choice. It also offers visitors a chance to taste one or two wines as well,” he added.
Yeongdong has set a great example in promoting local tourism via Digital Tour ID Card, according to the KTO official.
“The project was launched a little more than a year ago and is available to Koreans at the moment. But, we certainly recognize the importance of expanding the service to foreigners so they can explore the country to the fullest," the official said.
