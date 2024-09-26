“Wellness: A Strategic Overview of Well Aging”

While we often think of wellness as a singular concept, it is inherently multifactorial, encompassing dimensions such as the physical, mental, emotional and social. These dimensions are interconnected and collectively contribute to our overall quality of life. Life thrives when our bodies maintain homeostasis -- a delicate balance necessary for survival. Homeostasis ensures that bodily systems regulate functions like salt levels, brain pressure and optimal heart rate. Any disruption to this balance can result in illness and disease. Similarly, an imbalance in wellness dimensions (physical, mental, emotional and social) can lead to various health challenges.

Our mental and emotional state exerts a profound influence on our physical well-being, even potentially serving as a catalyst for extraordinary feats (like a mother throwing a car over when her child is crushed). Depending on our mental and emotional wellness and the environment we provide it, our bodies will react to it differently. Sure, when we are down in the dumps, we are less resilient to the temptations of junk food, binging (alcohol, smoking, Netflix, etc.) and being an emotional time bomb. But did you know additional things we cannot see with the naked eye happen by the seconds within our body? Chronic stress triggers an increase in cortisol hormones and catecholamines, which can elevate blood pressure and inflammation. These physiological responses contribute to systemic diseases such as coronary artery disease, potentially increasing the risk of heart attacks. On the contrary, having stable things around you to keep you mentally and emotionally healthy can lower your blood pressure and help maintain a healthier weight and better sugar levels.

Your physical wellness will also play an important role in your social well-being and overall quality of life. As you already know, physical fitness not only promotes strength, balance, and good bone density but also enhances social engagement and overall quality of life. For instance, in older adults, a hip fracture often occurs from a fall at standing height, but individuals with severely weakened bones are at risk of a hip fracture even when simply standing -- a reminder of how crucial strong bones are for maintaining mobility and independence.

With these types of injuries, all your energy, time and effort will be spent in recovery, and this is not easy when older. In fact, the worst part is the question of whether you are able to recover back to your old form? Trying to enjoy your social life when you are not mobile is very difficult. Losing your independence is devastating. That is why it is important to be physically healthy and build your hamstrings and quadriceps when you are young to prevent these types of situations. Physical ailments or limitations can also lead to social isolation, affecting mental health and reducing overall life satisfaction. Conversely, strong physical health supports social engagement, enhancing relationships and mental well-being.

As mentioned, research has shown that individuals with robust social networks tend to have better physical health outcomes and live longer lives. Social interaction stimulates the release of the hormone oxytocin -- a hormone that promotes bonding and reduces stress levels in the right settings. This is in fact the same hormone that aids in the bonding between a mother and her baby. Conversely, social isolation and loneliness have been linked to increased risks of depression, cognitive decline and cardiovascular disease. As you have probably figured, physical exercise is a great avenue to increase your oxytocin levels. Once we acknowledge the connection between physical, mental, emotional and social well-being, we better position ourselves for a new, healthier beginning.

Geun S. Kim

Dr. Geun S. Kim's interests are in anti-aging, wellness and aesthetics. He currently provides consulting services for foreign individuals and medical professionals visiting South Korea. The views expressed here are the writer’s own. -- Ed.