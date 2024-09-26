[Today’s K-pop] NCT’s Jaehyun to enlist in November: report

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] NCT’s Jaehyun to enlist in November: reportBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 26, 2024 - 16:51
Jaehyun of NCT will enlist on Nov. 4 and serve his mandatory military duty, according to a local media report Thursday.
He will do so as a member of the Army band until his discharge in May 2026.
Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news adding that he applied for the military band and was accepted. The idol debuted as a member of NCT and will be the second to enlist after Taeyong who has been enlisted as part of the naval band since April.
He released his first solo album “J” last month, and the main track “Smoke” came in first place on a television music chart show.
Jaehyun will also debut on the silver screen next month appearing in “You Will Die in 6 Hours,” a movie adaptation of Kazuaki Takano’s thriller novel.
Xdinary Heroes to return with 5th EP next month
Xdinary Heroes will release its fifth EP “Live and Fall” on Oct. 14, label JYP Entertainment said Thursday.
The band’s last album was its first studio album “Troubleshooting” in April, but it has dropped four digital singles since.
The six bandmates told fans about the news at their concert in Seoul earlier this month, which also was the final live show of its 15-concert project “Closed beta.” At the last concert, they put on stage “iNSTEAD!” with featured artist Yoon Dohyun making a guest appearance.
On Nov. 15-17, the band is hosting a standalone concert in Seoul and tickets sold out fast, as they did for the last five home concerts.
Billlie to bring out full-group album
Girl group Billlie will make a full-group return with a new album in mid-October, agency Mystic Story announced Thursday.
It will be the first time all seven members will be featured in over 1 1/2 years, since its fourth EP “The Billage of Perception: Chapter Three.” During the period, the group has dropped its first single album “Side-B: Memoirs of Echo Unseen” and two digital singles, the first and second “editions” of “The Billlie’s Odditorium.”
Moon Sua and Suhyeon each took some time off due to health reasons but resumed activities in May, starting with a fan concert in Seoul. The group, as a whole, visited nine cities in Europe for its first international tour “Our Flowerld” until late July and from November, will visit 14 cities in North and Latin America.
Monsta X celebrates 9th anniversary of fan club
Monsta X will mark its fan club's ninth anniversary with a livestream Thursday.
The band uploaded a video titled “Monbebe 9th Birthday” addressing its official fandom community in which the bandmates, along with a character plush of Minhyuk, thanked fans and showed hand-written messages to celebrate.
Leader Shownu promised a livestream while Hyungwon unveiled a video clip of behind-the-scenes footage he filmed before enlisting. Four members of the band are currently enlisted. The youngest member I.M is close to wrapping up his solo world tour, spanning across 14 cities in six countries, and is slated to perform in Macau on Sunday.
Monsta X celebrated its ninth debut anniversary in May with a livestream of Shownu and I.M.
