[Today’s K-pop] NCT’s Jaehyun to enlist in November: report

Jaehyun of NCT will enlist on Nov. 4 and serve his mandatory military duty, according to a local media report Thursday.

He will do so as a member of the Army band until his discharge in May 2026.

Label SM Entertainment confirmed the news adding that he applied for the military band and was accepted. The idol debuted as a member of NCT and will be the second to enlist after Taeyong who has been enlisted as part of the naval band since April.

He released his first solo album “J” last month, and the main track “Smoke” came in first place on a television music chart show.

Jaehyun will also debut on the silver screen next month appearing in “You Will Die in 6 Hours,” a movie adaptation of Kazuaki Takano’s thriller novel.

