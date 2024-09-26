Power of nostalgia brings K-pop legends back together

2NE1 (YG Entertainment) 2NE1 (YG Entertainment)

Several iconic K-pop groups, once chart-toppers both in Korea and abroad, are making long-awaited comebacks after years of hiatus. Music insiders attribute this trend to the resurgence of retro pop, which has reignited fans' desire to see their favorite K-pop idols reunite. Many former top K-pop bands have either paused their activities or disbanded for reasons such as legal disputes, contract expirations, or simply by choice, and some of the members pursue their solo career. However, even when embarking on solo careers, many artists remain strongly connected to the group identities that initially brought them fame -- whether they like it or not. One notable example is 2NE1, the legendary girl group from YG Entertainment, which is receiving widespread attention for their upcoming reunion after eight years. To celebrate their 15th anniversary, 2NE1 will hold the "2024 2NE1 Concert: Welcome Back in Seoul" from Oct. 4-6 at Olympic Hall in Olympic Park, Seoul, marking their first full-group performance in a decade. Since their last concert in March 2014, the members have focused on solo activities. “2NE1 was hugely popular, and it’s significant that they’re reuniting with YG Entertainment. While today may be seen as K-pop’s commercial peak, the true golden age of K-pop, when it gained immense popularity and love, was in the early 2000s,” said pop culture critic Kim Do-heon Thursday.

JYJ's project group JX (Palmtree Island, iNKODE) JYJ's project group JX (Palmtree Island, iNKODE)

An official from one of the three biggest local entertainment companies pointed to the cyclical nature of music trends, including the global resurgence of retro pop -- as seen by Linkin Park and recently reunited Oasis. “Music trends come and go. As retro pop comes back, we’re seeing not only cover songs but also reunions of the original artists,” the official said. However, it’s not just the resurgence of retro pop driving these comebacks. There’s also strong fan demand, paired with good timing and personal reasons that align with the artists' return. Kim Jae-joong and Kim Jun-su, two of the three members of JYJ from iconic boy band TVXQ, have also reunited after five years to mark their 20th debut anniversary. Their joint concert, titled "JX 2024 Concert Identity in Seoul," will take place from Nov. 8-10 at the KSPO Dome in Seoul. This will be JYJ’s first concert in 10 years and their first group activity since 2015, though they will perform under the name of a project group JX. While the reunion won’t include TVXQ members Yunho and Changmin due to past legal disputes, fans are excited to see JYJ together again. “Ultimately, it’s about fans wanting them back. Sometimes, past grudges or contract issues are resolved, allowing the group to reunite,” Kim, the critic, added.

GFriend (Source Music) GFriend (Source Music)