[Herald Interview] After 'Good Partner' as divorce lawyer, Jang Na-ra sees marriage as miracle

Riding high on rave reviews for its realistic depiction of divorce among modern Korean couples and its knack for challenging stereotypes about divorcees, the series became a nationwide hit. Viewership ratings of "Good Partner" doubled throughout its run, starting in the 7 percent range and ending in the 15 percent range.

The series initially garnered attention as it was unveiled that the series' script was penned by an incumbent divorce lawyer, and the shocking divorce cases featured in the show were inspired by real-life cases.

"Good Partner" follows the stories of divorce lawyers as they tackle a range of clients and their legal challenges. While depicting various divorces faced by modern Koreans, the series also focuses on the marital struggles of the main character, Cha.

Jang Na-ra, who portrayed Cha Eun-kyung, the skilled divorce lawyer cheated on by her husband in the popular series "Good Partner," expressed that the show prompted her to reflect deeply on marriage and divorce -- and that the series led her to consider all marriages as "miracles."

The 43-year-old singer-turned-actor said that she believed the writer’s message was that both marriage and divorce are merely life choices.

"Divorce and marriage are just decisions we make. We strive to make the best choice possible, but if things don’t work out, we just need to consider other options. I believe that was the message the writer intended to convey in 'Good Partner,'" said Jang, during a group interview held in Jung-gu, Seoul, on Monday.

The series consistently features shocking, if not outrageous, divorce cases. For Jang, the most memorable case was when two friends discovered that their spouses were having an affair with each other. In the series, the cheating husband offers his betrayed wife 2 billion won ($1.5 million) to give up custody of their children, and after much deliberation, she ultimately agrees.

"If I were a bit younger, being emotional, I might not have understood the wife's decision to accept the 2 billion won. However, the series presents the situation in a very rational way. The writer, who considered not only the wife’s life but also the children’s future, interpreted the 2 billion won in a really surprising way. By participating in 'Good Partner,' I was able to broaden my perspective," said Jang.

Having married in 2022, Jang shared that "Good Partner" prompted her to reflect at length on marriage and divorce. And the conclusion she drew was that marriage was a "miracle."

"Married life requires individuals who have lived separately for 20, 30, or even 40 years to live under the same roof. There are moments when we clash even with our parents, who have raised us, and there are also when we find ourselves at odds with even our own siblings. I think it's difficult for people who have lived apart for such a long time to start a life together," said Jang.

"In this respect, I think all marriages are miracles, and maintaining a marriage requires tremendous effort. As such, I think there is absolutely no reason to perceive divorces in a negative light," said Jang.

All 16 episodes of "Good Partner" are available to stream on Netflix.