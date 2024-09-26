HanmiGlobal ranks 8th in global CM/PM sales

South Korean construction management firm HanmiGlobal said Thursday that it has been ranked 8th in Engineering New Record’s top construction management and project management firms of the year. This year marks the fourth consecutive year the firm has secured a spot in the top 10.

The annual ranking is determined based on global sales in the previous year, including those from the US. In 2023, HanmiGlobal posted $244.8 million in construction management and project management sales. In last year’s list, it was ranked 10th.

In terms of overseas sales only, the company achieved $111.2 million in sales, the 12th among its global rivals.

“After our company entered the top 20 in 2005, we broke into the top 10 in 2019 and have maintained our position in 2021, making us the only Korean firm to consistently rank among the top global PM companies,” a HanmiGlobal official said.

Since the early 2000s, HanmiGlobal has expanded its operations in markets such as the US, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. The company has completed over 3,000 projects across 60 countries and operates subsidiaries in 12 nations, including the US, UK, China, Japan and Saudi Arabia, with additional branches in Indonesia, Libya, the Philippines and Peru.

In the first half of 2024, overseas projects contributed 57.7 percent of its total revenue, driven by key developments such as the Abdullah New City in Kuwait and the Neom City worker accommodation complex in Saudi Arabia. At home, the company continues to grow in sectors such as high-tech plants, energy infrastructure and urban redevelopment.