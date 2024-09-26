Egypt offers gateway for Korean businesses in emerging markets: ambassador

Khaled Abdelrahman, Egypt's ambassador to Korea, delivers the opening remarks at The Korea Herald's Global Business Forum, held Wednesday at The Ambassador Seoul hotel. (The Korea Herald)

Egypt's Ambassador to Korea, Khaled Abdelrahman, highlighted the growing potential for collaboration between Egypt and South Korea, particularly in investment and tourism, during the second session of the Global Business Forum Wednesday.

Hosted by The Korea Herald, the forum seeks to facilitate knowledge exchange and build networks among Korean business and academic leaders to address the challenges posed by technological advancements and societal shifts. The GBF commenced its sixth edition on Sept. 11 and continues through Dec. 11, featuring a total of 13 sessions.

Speaking to a room of Korean business leaders, scholars and diplomats, Ambassador Abdelrahman emphasized the progress Egypt has made in creating a favorable business environment for foreign investors through extensive economic reforms. He noted that South Korean companies like Samsung and LG have already established a significant presence in Egypt.

"Egypt, with its strategic position at the crossroads of Africa, the Middle East, and Europe, serves as a gateway to a vast market,” he said. He explained that with access to a vast network of Free Trade Agreements, Egypt offers foreign businesses opportunities to expand into emerging markets across these regions.

“I’ve personally visited the factories of those Korean companies in Egypt before coming to Korea,” he said. The ambassador called on more Korean firms to explore new ventures in rapidly growing sectors such as renewable energy, digital transformation and advanced manufacturing.

On tourism, Abdelrahman pointed out the increasing number of Korean visitors to Egypt, drawn by the country’s rich cultural heritage and historical landmarks like the Pyramids of Giza. He announced plans to restore direct flights between Cairo and Seoul, which would facilitate even greater cultural exchange and strengthen ties between the two nations.