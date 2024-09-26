Most Popular
Hyundai Mobis wins cybersecurity certification in Europe
Korean auto parts maker becomes 1st company in Asia to be recognized by ENX AssociationBy Kan Hyeong-woo
Published : Sept. 26, 2024 - 15:11
Hyundai Mobis has become the first automotive parts supplier in Asia to receive a cybersecurity certification from ENX Association, bolstering its chances of securing orders worldwide.
According to the auto parts manufacturer under Hyundai Motor Group Thursday, it held a cybersecurity certification presentation ceremony at its technology research center in Yongin, Gyeonggi Province with representatives from the European association in attendance.
Members of the ENX Association include powerhouse names in the auto industry, such as BMW, Bosch, Daimler and Volkswagen.
Cybersecurity in the auto sector involves protecting vehicle systems and networks with reliable security technologies to cope with various risks, such as external hacking and private data leakage.
According to Hyundai Mobis, the cybersecurity certification shows that the main products developed and produced by the Korean auto parts manufacturer comply with European automotive cybersecurity regulations, and that the company has established the necessary business procedures and systems. The certification covers many areas from product design, evaluation, quality and production to postproduction management.
Hyundai Mobis established a dedicated cybersecurity organization in 2020 and has focused on advancing its cyber security management system. More importance has been placed on cybersecurity as the proportion of software and personal information in vehicles increases.
"In the future automotive industry, often referred to as the 'smartphone on wheels,' the importance of cybersecurity is increasingly growing," said Cheon Jae-seung, head of the Future Technology Convergence Institute at Hyundai Mobis.
"We will elevate our capabilities to efficiently respond to not only European but also other regions' regulations and standards."
-
hwkan@heraldcorp.com
-
Articles by Kan Hyeong-woo
