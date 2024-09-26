Incheon Airport tops ACI ratings for 3rd year in row

(From left) Amadeus Executive Vice President of Airport & Airline Operations Rudy Daniello, Transport Ministry Seoul Regional Office of Aviation Chief Administrator Kwon Hyuck-jin, IIA Trade Union Head Chang Ki-ho, IIA President and CEO Lee Hag-jae, IIA Chairman of the Board of Director Chang Sung-hwan, Justice Ministry Incheon Airport Foreign Immigration Service Chief Administrator Kim Jong-min, Korean Air Incheon Airport Regional Manager Noh Sung-jae and ACI World Director General Justin Erbacci, pose for a photo upon receiving the ACI accreditation at the Customer Experience Global Summit held in Atlanta, US, on Wednesday. (Incheon Airport)

ATLANTA -- Incheon International Airport Corporation has reaffirmed its status as a global leader in airport services by maintaining its top ranking in the Airports Council International's service evaluation for three consecutive years.

At the sixth Customer Experience Global Summit held in Atlanta on Wednesday, Incheon Airport received both the Airport Service Quality "Best Airport" award and the "Most Enjoyable Airport" award, on top of the ACI's Customer Experience Accreditation, marking the highest level of recognition in global customer experience.

The ACI evaluates airport customer experience management and innovation from a customer-centric perspective.

Incheon Airport demonstrated its distinctiveness in the service sector by achieving certification for three years after attaining all five ACI accreditation levels in 2022.

“Our ranking as the world’s No. 1 in both customer experience certification and ASQ evaluation — two of the most significant categories in airport service evaluation — reflects the dedication of our 85,000 airport family members, including executives, resident agencies and subsidiaries, who continuously innovate our services." Lee Hag-jae, president and CEO of Incheon International Airport Corporation said. "Looking ahead. we aim to make it the year of digital airport innovation, focusing on streamlining operations and enhancing passenger convenience through advanced technologies.”

The corporation attributes its certification to achievements in adapting to changing service paradigms, improving customer understanding through techniques like personal development and travel guidance, designing customer experience-oriented services and fostering collaboration among stakeholders within the airport community.

The ASQ evaluation, conducted by the ACI and involving over 340 airports globally, features one-on-one interviews with airport users. Incheon Airport maintained its no. 1 ranking for 12 consecutive ASQs from 2005 to 2016 and remains the only airport to achieve this feat.

After 2017, the airport opted out of official evaluations to focus on enhancing on-site service levels prior to the opening of Terminal 2. In response to ACI’s request for a global service standard role model, Incheon reentered the ASQ evaluation in 2023 and won the "Best Airport" award.

Incheon Airport announced plans to share its expertise by collaborating with ACI to develop the first global curriculum for airport customer experience, which will launch next year. This curriculum will be required for levels 4 and 5 of the Customer Experience Accreditation program, according to the airport.

Over the years, the airport has continually implemented advanced technological services, such as smart passes and streamlined drop-off options, to simplify immigration processes and significantly reduce wait times. It also seeks to enhance the customer experience by offering cultural and artistic activities, including performances, exhibitions and interactive experiences throughout the airport.

Korea Herald correspondent