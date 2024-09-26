About 2 in 3 Asian American voters support Harris in tight US presidential race

A cutout of Democratic presidential nominee Vice President Kamala Harris is seen during a blue dot campaign sign get-together, Tuesday, in Omaha, Neb. (AP-Yonhap)

Roughly two in three Asian American voters support Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris over her Republican rival Donald Trump, a recent survey showed, amid expectations over the role of the rapidly growing voting bloc in the Nov. 5 general election.

APIAVote, a nonpartisan organization for Asian American and Pacific Islander (AAPI) communities, and AAPI Data, a research entity, released the outcome of the survey conducted by the National Opinion Research Center (NORC) at the University of Chicago from Sept. 3-9.

The survey found that 66 percent of Asian American voters, including Korean Americans, plan to vote for Vice President Harris — 20 percentage points higher than President Joe Biden's support in the survey conducted in the April-May period.

The latest survey put support for former President Trump at 28 percent. Those who say they would support another candidate or are undecided accounted for 6 percent.

In terms of candidate favorability, 62 percent of Asian American voters said they have a favorable opinion of Harris, compared to 35 percent who have an unfavorable opinion of the vice president.

Twenty-eight percent of Asian American voters said they have a favorable opinion of Trump, compared to 70 percent who have an unfavorable opinion of the former president.

In the survey, 77 percent of Asian American voters said they are "absolutely certain" they will vote in the 2024 election, up from 68 percent who said the same in the survey conducted in April-May.

The survey came as Harris and Trump are making all-out efforts to court undecided swing state voters with polls showing them in a tight race less than six weeks away from Election Day.

Commenting on the survey results, Harris' campaign underscored its investments into reaching out to Asian American voters, as well as the importance of Democrats' work to build a "broad, diverse" coalition needed to win the election.

"Team Harris-Walz and Democrats know that Asian American voters are the margin of victory in this election — and we are working to earn every single vote," Andrew Peng, Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander spokesperson for the campaign, said in a statement. (Yonhap)