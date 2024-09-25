Global drama stars gather for 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards

Most Popular
Global drama stars gather for 2024 Seoul International Drama AwardsBy Lee Yoon-seo
Published : Sept. 25, 2024 - 21:08
Top stars, producers, and writers from the global drama industry gathered Wednesday afternoon for the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards.
The event, which honors excellence in drama series worldwide, saw a record 346 entries from 48 countries this year, featuring shows that aired between June 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024.
This year, the spotlight was on film figures winning major awards, with renowned South Korean director Park Chan-wook taking home the Golden Bird Prize -- the highest honor in the International Invitation category -- for his role as co-showrunner and executive producer of HBO's "The Sympathizer."
"I've always wanted to create dramas," Park shared. "I'm glad in this age, filmmakers are no longer confined to movies, and broadcasters, to TV shows. Having produced two drama series, I proudly accept this award as a TV show producer," he added.
Acclaimed actor Song Kang-ho won the Best Actor Award for his leading role in the Disney+ original series "Uncle Samsik." "Uncle Samsik" marks Song's debut on the small screen.
"We’ve entered an era where films, dramas and content transcend borders and languages, allowing people to connect and experience them together. I feel a greater sense of responsibility upon such (shift in trend)," Song said.
In the International Competition category, the top honor went to "Justice: Misconduct," a Brazilian series that explores the shortcomings of the legal system by delving into the stories of individuals and their reasons for committing crimes.
Netflix’s adaptation of the celebrated Chinese sci-fi novel, "3 Body Problem," clinched awards for both Best Miniseries and Best Writer, while Indonesia’s "Cigarette Girl" also took home the Best Miniseries award. "Another Love" from Turkey and KBS' "Korea-Khitan War" both won Best Series.
The SDA 2024 will be succeeded by the Seoul Drama Festa, which will feature a variety of events for drama enthusiasts. The celebration will take place at multiple locations within the Banpo Hangang Park in Seocho-gu, Seoul, from Thursday to Friday.
The Seoul Drama Festa will primarily feature talk events hosted by drama stars. On Thursday, Hoa Xuande, the lead actor from "The Sympathizer," will take the stage, while Friday will spotlight a talk concert with director Kim Ga-ram and lead actress Jang Na-ra from SBS's hit series "Good Partner." Furthermore, three hours before the talk events, there will be special screenings of the dramas, showcasing key scenes and behind-the-scenes content.
For additional information about the Seoul Drama Festa, check out the official SDA 2024 Instagram account.
