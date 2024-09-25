Global drama stars gather for 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards

Actor Hoa Xuande (left) and Park Chan-wook, director of "The Sympathizer," are seen attending the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards held in Yeouido, Seoul, on Wednesday. (Newsis) Actor Hoa Xuande (left) and Park Chan-wook, director of "The Sympathizer," are seen attending the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards held in Yeouido, Seoul, on Wednesday. (Newsis)

Top stars, producers, and writers from the global drama industry gathered Wednesday afternoon for the 2024 Seoul International Drama Awards. The event, which honors excellence in drama series worldwide, saw a record 346 entries from 48 countries this year, featuring shows that aired between June 1, 2023, and June 30, 2024. This year, the spotlight was on film figures winning major awards, with renowned South Korean director Park Chan-wook taking home the Golden Bird Prize -- the highest honor in the International Invitation category -- for his role as co-showrunner and executive producer of HBO's "The Sympathizer." "I've always wanted to create dramas," Park shared. "I'm glad in this age, filmmakers are no longer confined to movies, and broadcasters, to TV shows. Having produced two drama series, I proudly accept this award as a TV show producer," he added.

Acclaimed actor Song Kang-ho won the Best Actor Award for his leading role in the Disney+ original series "Uncle Samsik." "Uncle Samsik" marks Song's debut on the small screen. "We’ve entered an era where films, dramas and content transcend borders and languages, allowing people to connect and experience them together. I feel a greater sense of responsibility upon such (shift in trend)," Song said.

In the International Competition category, the top honor went to "Justice: Misconduct," a Brazilian series that explores the shortcomings of the legal system by delving into the stories of individuals and their reasons for committing crimes.

Netflix’s adaptation of the celebrated Chinese sci-fi novel, "3 Body Problem," clinched awards for both Best Miniseries and Best Writer, while Indonesia’s "Cigarette Girl" also took home the Best Miniseries award. "Another Love" from Turkey and KBS' "Korea-Khitan War" both won Best Series.

