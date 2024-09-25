Rising rookies Kiss of Life to release 3rd EP next month

K-pop girl group Kiss of Life is gearing up for a new release next month, following its impressive summer hit “Sticky,” a digital single with an infectious Afrobeat rhythm.

S2 Entertainment announced Wednesday that the group will drop “Lose Yourself,” its third EP, on Oct. 15.

Leading up to the album's release, a prerelease track is set to launch Oct. 4.

The announcement came with a teaser image shared on the group’s official social media channels, featuring the album title "Lose Yourself" in shimmering, vibrant typography.

This visual alone has raised significant anticipation for the upcoming release.

Since its debut in July 2022 with the first EP "Kiss of Life," the four-member group consisting of Julie, Natty, Belle and Haneul, has been making a notable impact on the K-pop scene.

With exceptional live performances and vibrant energy, the group has quickly established a strong presence.

The group won the Rookie of the Year award at this year’s Korean Music Awards for its second EP, “Born to Be XX,” while "Sticky," its recent release, secured two wins on domestic music shows and reached No. 3 on local music charts.

The group's name is inspired by the concept of artificial respiration, symbolizing its mission to breathe new life into the K-pop scene.