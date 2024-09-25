[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink’s Lisa to tour Asia in November: report

(Credit: Sony Music Entertainment Korea) (Credit: Sony Music Entertainment Korea)

Lisa of Blackpink will visit fans in Asia for the first time on her own in November, according to a local media report Wednesday. She will be hosting fan meetups in the region with plans to visit Singapore, Bangkok, Jakarta, Kaohsiung and Hong Kong in mid-November, the report said. The artist, as a solo act, won the Best K-Pop Award from the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards with “Rockstar” earlier this month and is set to headline the Global Citizen Festival in New York this weekend. “Rockstar” ranked No. 70 on Billboard’s Hot 100, the highest spot for her as a solo musician. On Oct. 15, she will join the special guest lineup for the Victoria's Secret fashion show which has been revived after six years. Tyla and Cher were also invited to perform at the event. Seventeen names 4 cities for Asia tour

(Credit: Pledis Entertainment) (Credit: Pledis Entertainment)

Seventeen announced destinations for the Asian leg of its "Right Here" tour Wednesday. It will visit Bulacan, the Philippines, Singapore, Jakarta and Bangkok between Jan. 18 and Feb. 15, said agency Pledis Entertainment. The tour will be held in 14 cities for 27 shows, according to the plan made public so far. The 13-member act will go live in Korea on Oct. 12-13 before heading to the US to perform in five cities. Japan will be the group's next stop, where it will hold five dome concerts. Right after the two-day concert in Korea, the band will drop its 12th EP “Spill the Feels.” The promotional activities and the tour, however, will not include Jeonghan since he begins serving his military duty on Thursday. Kiss of Life to return with 3rd EP

(Credit: S2 Entertainment) (Credit: S2 Entertainment)

Girl group Kiss of Life will release its third EP “Lose Yourself” on Oct. 15, agency S2 Entertainment said Wednesday. On Oct. 4, it will drop a prerelease track from the album. The mini album comes about three months after the digital single “Sticky” which earned it two trophies from television music chart shows. The single album made the Billboard 200 at No. 87, a first for the group, and the title track claimed the No. 51 spot on Billboard’s Global 200 excl. the US. Meanwhile, the group of four is preparing for its first international tour “Kiss Road” that will kick off in Seoul on Oct. 26. From Nov. 10, the quartet will tour the US and Canada performing in 18 cities until mid-December. Tickets for all shows sold out, and three dates were added while two concert venues were changed to accommodate more fans. Enhypen spends 10 weeks on Billboard 200

(Credit: Belift Lab) (Credit: Belift Lab)