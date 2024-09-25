K-water unveils digital innovations at Beijing forum

K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae speaks at the 3rd Asia International Water Week, in Beijing on Wednesday. (K-water)

Korea Water Resources Corporation, or K-water showcased Wednesday its cutting-edge "super gap" technologies and a range of innovations to tackle water-related risks at the 3rd Asia International Water Week in Beijing, marking a significant step toward securing leadership in the global water technology market.

At the six-day event, K-water, Korea's state-run water management agency, hosted a special session focused on climate change and the advancement of digital water management where it showcased its advanced technologies.

Among the technologies presented were K-water's three key "super gap" technologies -- a digital twin water management platform, AI-powered water purification plants and a smart water network management system -- which were first unveiled in May at the World Water Forum.

These innovations use data-driven projections to enhance decision-making and address unprecedented water crises, such as floods, droughts and water quality issues. K-water’s technologies have already led to partnerships with countries like Saudi Arabia, Indonesia and Cambodia.

On the global stage, K-water also introduced seven new "global leading technologies" to address major water-related challenges, including carbon neutrality, energy transition, sustainable water management and support for advanced industries. These technologies include water heat, seawater desalination, ultrapure water, green hydrogen, tidal power, floating solar power and groundwater storage dams.

K-water emphasized the critical role these technologies play in tackling the escalating climate crisis and environmental challenges. The session, attended by top water officials from countries like Uzbekistan and Cambodia, also featured discussions on fostering international collaboration in digital water management.

As climate change drives rapid growth, K-water cited McKinsey & Company projections that the climate tech market could reach $9 trillion by 2030 and the global water market could grow to 1,654 trillion won ($1.24 trillion) by 2029.

"There is an enormous green market emerging to tackle climate change and address water-related challenges, with intensifying competition among countries for leadership in climate technology," said K-water CEO Yun Seog-dae at the event. He added, "The company will contribute to solving global water issues through our super gap and global leading technologies, while continuously exploring new growth opportunities."