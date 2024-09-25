Seoul shares snap 6-day rise on disappointment over value-up index

Seoul shares ended more than 1 percent lower Wednesday to end their six-day winning streak as investors were disappointed with a new stock index to be launched next week. The local currency rose against the US dollar.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index declined 1.34 percent, or 35.36 points, to 2,569.32.

Trading volume was moderate at 441.8 million shares worth 11.4 trillion won (US$8.6 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 516 to 355.

Retail investors and institutions bought a combined 585.7 billion won worth of local shares to offset foreigners' purchase of 573.1 billion won.

Overnight, major US indexes gained ground amid growing hopes for additional rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.

"But the KOSPI slid as the majority of investors showed disappointment in the details of the value-up index unveiled the previous day," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.

Lee said investors dumped shares listed in the corporate value-up index for profit-taking.