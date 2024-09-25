Seoul shares snap 6-day rise on disappointment over value-up index

Most Popular
-
1
Man arrested 16 years after murdering girlfriend, hiding body in cement
-
2
Pikki Pikki dance: Korean cheerleader dance routine takes social media by storm
-
3
[Exclusive] Democratic Party of Korea forms US election task force
-
4
Middle East’s big AI push lures Korean tech firms
-
5
Seoul seeks to improve foreign nanny program after two abscond
Seoul shares snap 6-day rise on disappointment over value-up indexBy Yonhap
Published : Sept. 25, 2024 - 16:05
Seoul shares ended more than 1 percent lower Wednesday to end their six-day winning streak as investors were disappointed with a new stock index to be launched next week. The local currency rose against the US dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index declined 1.34 percent, or 35.36 points, to 2,569.32.
Trading volume was moderate at 441.8 million shares worth 11.4 trillion won (US$8.6 billion), with losers outnumbering winners 516 to 355.
Retail investors and institutions bought a combined 585.7 billion won worth of local shares to offset foreigners' purchase of 573.1 billion won.
Overnight, major US indexes gained ground amid growing hopes for additional rate cuts by the US Federal Reserve.
"But the KOSPI slid as the majority of investors showed disappointment in the details of the value-up index unveiled the previous day," said Lee Kyoung-min, an analyst at Daishin Securities.
Lee said investors dumped shares listed in the corporate value-up index for profit-taking.
After the stock markets closed Tuesday, the Korea Exchange unveiled its new index aimed at boosting the corporate value of domestic companies, dubbed the value-up index, set to be launched next week.
Financial shares, which had been in the spotlight thanks to expectations of the value-up program, dragged down the Kospi.
KB Financial dropped 4.76 percent to 78,100 won, Shinhan Financial slid 5.14 percent to 53,500 won, and Samsung Life Insurance plummeted 4.49 percent to 93,600 won.
Bio giants Samsung Biologics and Celltrion decreased 3.23 percent and 2.68 percent to 1.05 million won and 200,000 won, respectively.
Home appliances maker LG Electronics shot down 6.96 percent to 105,600 won.
Major chipmaker SK hynix, however, gained 1.1 percent to 165,300 won, while its rival Samsung Electronics lost 1.58 percent to 62,200 won.
Top chemical producer LG Chem was also among the few gainers, climbing 0.72 percent to 348,500 won.
The local currency was trading at 1,331 won against the greenback as of 3:30 p.m., up 3.9 won from the previous session's close. (Yonhap)
More from Headlines
-
Samsung, top banks to create W2tr green growth fund for SMEs
-
Texas development exec shuts down layoff rumors at Samsung chip plant
-
College is expensive? In S. Korea, English preschools cost much more