LG Energy Solution launches B.around

South Korea’s top battery-maker LG Energy Solution has unveiled a new brand for its battery management total solutions, dubbed B.around.

The brand name aligns with the company’s corporate slogan, “Be around your side,” signifying its continuous commitment to partners and customers. The company explained that the name reflects its advanced battery management total solutions technology, which monitors battery conditions in real time to handle any kind of situation.

As safety concerns grow over electric vehicles, the importance of battery management systems becomes more evident. Its battery management total solutions track data like current, voltage and temperature to optimize performance and identify potential issues.

By incorporating advanced hardware and software solutions, LG Energy Solution has upgraded its systems to develop its own solutions. The software solutions center on identifying possible defects and inspecting degradation stages to extend battery life.

The company has designed battery management systems over two decades, while securing more than 8,000 patents and extensive proof data from decomposition analysis. Its new technology has been applied to more than 100,000 EVs, marking a safety inspection detection rate of over 90 percent and an error rate of just 1 percent in degradation detection.

“LG Energy Solution is the only battery maker providing life cycle management services within the BMS solution business. We will continue our efforts to offer exceptional customer values, as embodied in the brand name,” said a company official.