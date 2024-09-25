Cho Yong-pil to drop 20th studio album

Legendary singer Cho Yong-pil is returning with his 20th studio album.

Cho announced the Oct. 22 release of a new studio album his website Wednesday. The album marks his first full-length album in 11 years since "Hello" released in 2013.

The new album features several new tracks in addition to previous releases, such as the 2022 single "Road to 20 - Prelude 1" and "Road to 20 - Prelude 2" issued last year. The release of the 20th album was originally planned for last year.

Cho, who celebrated his 55th debut anniversary last year, continues to perform, including a tour of major domestic venues such as the Jamsil Olympic Stadium, Kspo Dome in Seoul and Daegu Stadium.

Cho debuted in 1968 as a member of the rock band Atkins. He rose to stardom in 1976 with the release of his solo track "Come Back to Busan Port." The singer earned the title of "King of Singers" with his first album in 1980, which included such hits as "Woman Outside the Window" and "Short Hair." The album became the first in Korea to sell over a million copies.