An increasing number of K-pop idols are breaking free from big agencies. Why?

An increasing number of K-pop idols are finding it less appealing to renew their contracts with major agencies, citing restrictions on freedom of expression and limited control over their music.

Industry insiders point to shifts in media and production that have empowered idols, giving them more control over their careers. With the rise of social media and independent publishers, idols no longer depend on major agencies for success.

Local entertainment companies, however, are frustrated by idols leaving despite improved conditions, citing the years of investment in developing these artists.

On Aug. 3, Soyeon of (G)I-dle surprised fans during her solo performance at the "IDOL" concert at KSPO Dome in Seoul, when she altered a lyric to say, "Who’s going to stop me?" -- a hint at potential discord with her agency, Cube Entertainment.

The agency later stated they were unaware of the specific details of the performance, but Soyeon countered, suggesting deeper issues with the company. The exact nature of the conflict between Soyeon and Cube Entertainment remains unclear.

Cube Entertainment has since confirmed that Soyeon’s contract expires in November, and discussions about a possible renewal are ongoing.

Music critic Lim Hee-yun attributes this trend to a shift in power dynamics between K-pop agencies and idols. Changes in media, platforms, consumption habits and production methods have reshaped how musicians operate.

“The long-held belief that idols need the financial backing of major agencies to maintain consistent activity has been significantly challenged in recent years,” Lim said on Tuesday. “Today, artists can directly connect with fans through social media and manage their careers by signing with smaller management companies that offer more creative freedom. Securing good songs is now the most critical factor, and this can be achieved through independent publishing companies, without relying on major agencies.”