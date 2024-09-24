[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink logs 1.7b views with dance video

Most Popular
[Today’s K-pop] Blackpink logs 1.7b views with dance videoBy Hwang You-mee
Published : Sept. 24, 2024 - 17:53
Blackpink reached 1.7 billion views on YouTube with the performance video for “How You Like That,” label YG Entertainment said Tuesday.
It is the group’s first dance video to achieve the feat and fourth video overall, following music videos for “Ddu-du Ddu-du,” “Kill This Love” and “Boombayah.” The video is the first of its kind from a K-pop musician to do so.
The music video for the 2020 summer anthem surpassed 1.3 billion views on the platform the day before, becoming the foursome’s sixth to hit the mark.
“How You Like That” fronted the first full album “The Album” and claimed the No. 59 spot on Billboard’s Hot 100 while the album notched No. 2 on the Billboard 200.
Meanwhile, the label told fans that Blackpink will return next year and host a world tour. Jennie, as a solo singer, will drop a single next month.
Boynextdoor’s 3rd EP hits Billboard 200 at No. 40
The third mini album from Boynextdoor debuted on the Billboard 200 at No. 40, according to the publication on Tuesday.
The EP “19.99” claimed the highest spot on the main albums chart for the band whose previous EPs “Why …” and “How?” ranked No. 162 and No. 93, respectively. The three albums, out at about five-month intervals, make up its “first love” series.
The seven-track album was released early this month and sold over 750,000 copies in the first week, another career high for the six-member act. In Japan, it topped Oricon’s daily, weekly and weekly combined album rankings.
In mid-December, the band will begin touring Asia for the first time with a two-date concert in Incheon. The Asia tour will be held in 13 Asian cities, including six in Japan.
GFriend to reunite in time for 10th debut anniversary: report
GFriend will reunite after a four-year hiatus, according to local media on Tuesday.
The six members will mark their tenth debut anniversary in January next year with a yet-to-be-announced project, said former agency Source Music when confirming the news report.
The group debuted in 2015 and has released a series of hit songs including “Glass Bead,” “Me Gustas Tu,” “Rough” and “Navillera” but group activities ended abruptly when its contract with the agency expired in 2021.
Eunha, SinB and Eomji regrouped as a trio named Viviz and brought out their first EP “Beam of Prism” in 2022. They have since added three mini-albums and a digital single to their discography. Yerin and Yoojoo are active soloists while Sowon is pursuing an acting career.
Jay Park to drop 6th LP next month
Jay Park announced Tuesday that he would roll out his sixth studio album “The One You Wanted” on Oct. 8, via agency More Vision.
He will host a livestream on the album's release day and chat with fans about the new songs.
The upcoming LP comes about 5 1/2 years after the previous LP “The Road Less Traveled” and will stay the truest to his penchant for R&B after his 2016 album “Everything You Wanted.”
He hinted at the new album last week saying on the label’s YouTube channel that he focused more on quality than being trendy so that it can be a meaningful contribution to the Korean music scene.
Separately, the musician will emcee a survival audition show for rappers that begins airing Oct. 2.
