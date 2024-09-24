Most Popular
[Herald Interview] Korean ballet sensation Jeon Min-chul pours his heart into dancing
Set to join Mariinsky Ballet, Jeon to debut in Universal Ballet's 'La Bayadere'By Hwang Dong-hee
Published : Sept. 24, 2024 - 16:42
For Jeon Min-chul, the 20-year-old sensation who has captured the hearts of Korean ballet fans, dancing has been at the center of his world. Asked about hobbies outside of dance, he struggled to find an answer.
“That’s actually the hardest question for me. I think I’ve spent all the time I could’ve used for hobbies on dancing. From high school on, it’s all I thought about. Ballet reflects the time and effort you put into it, so I didn’t have the energy for anything else,” Jeon told The Korea Herald in a recent interview.
In July, he made headlines with the announcement that he would join the prestigious Mariinsky Ballet next year, becoming only the second Korean dancer to do so, following Kim Ki-min. Standing at 184 centimeters with an elegant form and endearing charm, Jeon’s performances have earned him a devoted fanbase.
The buzz around Jeon grew even louder when old videos of his appearance on SBS talent show “Finding Genius” went viral. The show aired in 2017 when he was just 13 and auditioning for the lead role in a Korean production of the musical “Billy Elliot.” Though he was not chosen due to being too tall, Jeon left a lasting impression when he tearfully expressed his deep love for ballet, despite his father’s objections.
Seven years later, Jeon returns triumphantly as one of Korea’s brightest ballet talents. Now a third-year student at the Korea National University of Arts, his performances have become highly sought-after, with tickets selling out within minutes.
On Sunday, Jeon will make his full-length ballet debut as Solor in Universal Ballet’s production of “La Bayadere” at the Seoul Arts Center.
“'La Bayadere' is one of my favorite ballets, but I’ve never seen it performed live. For this debut, I want to bring to life the kind of Solor that only a 20-year-old can portray,” Jeon said.
“Solor is a warrior, so he’s very strong. But I’m not naturally a tough person. And I haven’t experienced a love triangle like he has,” he said. “Still, because I’m not like Solor, or haven’t lived through those emotions doesn’t mean I can’t bring those emotions to life on stage.”
Jeon prepared for the role by watching countless videos of the Mariinsky Ballet’s "La Bayadere." He also admitted with a laugh that watching “The World of the Married” -- a drama series about a couple’s betrayal leading to a whirlwind of revenge -- helped him understand some of the more intense emotions.
“I also talk a lot with my two partners, Lee You-rim, who plays Nikiya, and Hong Hyang-ki, who plays Gamzatti.”
Reflecting on his ballet journey, Jeon spoke about his early struggles, especially in his time at Sunhwa Arts Middle School. Starting ballet later than most of his peers, he often felt inadequate. A turning point came in 2019 when he competed in the Youth America Grand Prix.
“At the time, I wasn’t aiming to win; I just wanted to visit the US,” he said. “But seeing how deeply other dancers loved ballet made me reflect on myself.”
Jeon reached the finals of the YAGP junior division that year and returned in 2023, securing first place in the senior division’s pas de deux of the classical dance category and third place in the senior solo category.
Jeon is particularly drawn to classical ballet.
“Contemporary ballet is interesting, but I feel more connected to the storytelling in classical ballets. Even though I don’t cry often, classical ballets can move me to tears,” he said. “That’s why I’ve always dreamed of joining the Mariinsky Ballet, where classical ballet has flourished. Thanks to the support of so many people, my dream came true, and I hope to continue growing as a dancer.”
