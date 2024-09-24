[Herald Interview] Korean ballet sensation Jeon Min-chul pours his heart into dancing

Jeon Min-chul (back) rehearses for “La Bayadere” with Lee You-rim. (Universal Ballet) Jeon Min-chul (back) rehearses for “La Bayadere” with Lee You-rim. (Universal Ballet)

For Jeon Min-chul, the 20-year-old sensation who has captured the hearts of Korean ballet fans, dancing has been at the center of his world. Asked about hobbies outside of dance, he struggled to find an answer. “That’s actually the hardest question for me. I think I’ve spent all the time I could’ve used for hobbies on dancing. From high school on, it’s all I thought about. Ballet reflects the time and effort you put into it, so I didn’t have the energy for anything else,” Jeon told The Korea Herald in a recent interview. In July, he made headlines with the announcement that he would join the prestigious Mariinsky Ballet next year, becoming only the second Korean dancer to do so, following Kim Ki-min. Standing at 184 centimeters with an elegant form and endearing charm, Jeon’s performances have earned him a devoted fanbase.

The buzz around Jeon grew even louder when old videos of his appearance on SBS talent show “Finding Genius” went viral. The show aired in 2017 when he was just 13 and auditioning for the lead role in a Korean production of the musical “Billy Elliot.” Though he was not chosen due to being too tall, Jeon left a lasting impression when he tearfully expressed his deep love for ballet, despite his father’s objections. Seven years later, Jeon returns triumphantly as one of Korea’s brightest ballet talents. Now a third-year student at the Korea National University of Arts, his performances have become highly sought-after, with tickets selling out within minutes. On Sunday, Jeon will make his full-length ballet debut as Solor in Universal Ballet’s production of “La Bayadere” at the Seoul Arts Center.

"La Bayadere" (Universal Ballet) "La Bayadere" (Universal Ballet)

“'La Bayadere' is one of my favorite ballets, but I’ve never seen it performed live. For this debut, I want to bring to life the kind of Solor that only a 20-year-old can portray,” Jeon said. “Solor is a warrior, so he’s very strong. But I’m not naturally a tough person. And I haven’t experienced a love triangle like he has,” he said. “Still, because I’m not like Solor, or haven’t lived through those emotions doesn’t mean I can’t bring those emotions to life on stage.” Jeon prepared for the role by watching countless videos of the Mariinsky Ballet’s "La Bayadere." He also admitted with a laugh that watching “The World of the Married” -- a drama series about a couple’s betrayal leading to a whirlwind of revenge -- helped him understand some of the more intense emotions. “I also talk a lot with my two partners, Lee You-rim, who plays Nikiya, and Hong Hyang-ki, who plays Gamzatti.”

