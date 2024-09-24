SPC eyes foray into Eastern Europe

Most Popular
SPC eyes foray into Eastern EuropeBy Park Min-ha
Published : Sept. 24, 2024 - 15:43
South Korean bakery giant SPC Group said Tuesday it hosted a conference in Prague last week to explore strategies for expanding its global business in Europe.
SPC Group held the Paris Baguette Europe Conference in the Czech capital on Thursday and Friday. Chairman Hur Jin-soo and Jack F. Moran, head of SPC's European operations, put their heads together for ways to penetrate the Eastern European market.
On the first day, Hur met with CzechInvest CEO Jan Michal to discuss investment strategies and market trends. He also engaged with officials from Czech financial authorities and major banks to look over the potential for exporting Korean bakery goods.
Hur also participated in the Prague Korea-Czech Business Forum the following day, as part of an economic delegation accompanying President Yoon Suk Yeol. He explains the team promoted bilateral cooperation and investment in discussions with local business leaders and government officials.
“I hope this visit opens up new global markets and helps promote Korean food. We will continue our efforts to boost the national economy through increased overseas exports,” Hur was quoted as saying during the visit.
