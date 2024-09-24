CJENM seeks to diversify its presence at 29th BIFF with TV series, K-pop documentary

South Korean entertainment conglomerate CJ EJM, a leading movie distributor as well as the operator of the country’s largest multiplex chain CJ CGV, is seeking to diversify its presence at the 29th Busan International Film Festival by showcasing its series and a documentary.

According to CJ ENM subsidiary Tving, a leading domestic streaming platform, two of its original series “Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard” and “Way Back Love” are screening at the BIFF’s On Screen section.

“Dongjae, the Good or the Bastard” is a spin-off of the hit 2017 TV drama series “Stranger" and focuses on the story of one of the supporting characters, Dongjae, a prosecutor.

“Way Back Love,” slated for release in 2025, is the first OTT series produced by CJ ENM’s film business division. This fantasy romance drama features “Pachinko” star Kim Min-ha and “Extreme Job” actor Gong Myung.

A K-pop documentary film “RM: Right People, Wrong Place” is also being screened during the 29th BIFF, the film festival’s first large-scale K-pop documentary premiere.

CJ CGV affiliate CJ 4DPLEX is behind the global distribution of the documentary film that shows BTS leader RM and his exploration of his identity as a solo artist and as Kim Nam-joon the person. The movie premiere takes place at the outdoor theater of the Busan Cinema Center at 8 p.m., on Oct. 7.